Amid Coach’s Retirement Buzz, Jannik Sinner’s Team Clears the Air – ‘Nothing Has Changed’

Remember how World No.1 Jannik Sinner shook things up at the beginning of 2025. At the Australian Open, he dropped a bombshell while indicating a final season with coach Darren Cahill. “I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with,” said the four-time slam champion. Just last week, Wimbledon wrapped up where the Italian won his maiden trophy on grass under Cahill’s tutelage. But the question still remained: Is 2025 the final season of Sinner’s coach? Now, we’ve got a clear answer.

When he got to know about the retirement plans of Cahill, Sinner didn’t mention everything with certainty. He had left the door open. “He has a beautiful family, so many great things to come for him also after his tennis job. Let’s see. But the year is still long.” However, it was believed that no matter the results, the coach would most likely retire. However, right now, it seems like the retirement plans for Cahill are not on the cards.

In an update by insider Giovanni Pelazzo on X, dated July 15, it’s been reported that “Darren Cahill will stay with Jannik Sinner next year as well 💥” Citing Corriere della Serra, Pelazzo mentioned, “He will stay, of course. The duo won’t break up even though Cahill will travel less (his request) and Vagnozzi will need support. But in Melbourne, next January, it will be as if nothing has changed“

Wow! Now that’s some news, isn’t it? Especially for all of Sinner’s die-hard fans who were slightly concerned for his career’s stability going forward. Well, Cahill doesn’t seem to be going anywhere – at least not before the 2026 Australian Open.

Apart from the Italian,

Darren Cahill’s contribution in Jannik Sinner’s meteoric rise

Cahill previously worked with former WTA pro and two-time slam queen Simona Halep too . With him, she witnessed a huge jump in her career between 2015 and 2021. The Romanian won her maiden slam at the 2018 French Open. The next year, she also captured her first grass major at the Wimbledon. Earlier this season, she even called Cahill “the best coach at the moment.” And rightfully so. Especially when it comes to his tenure with Sinner. It’s been an extraordinary collaboration for the past three years.

Darren Cahill joined Jannik Sinner‘s team back in 2022. But it was the last season that really yielded magic for the Italian on the court under Cahill’s supervision. Sinner clinched the Australian Open for the first time – his maiden slam in January 2024. He even made it to the semis at the French Open. He then grabbed the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings and has been there for more than a year now.

Not to mention the emphatic US Open title triumph at the Flushing Meadows. Then there was the ATP Finals victory in Turin alongside his key contribution in Italy’s Davis Cup win. Moreover, he also won five ATP tour titles. And how can one forget the overall singles stats record of 73-9 in the 2024 season? Sinner accumulated a whopping win percentage of 92.4.

And now, with the latest update on Cahill’s existing role as his coach, things are looking solid to say the least for 2025 too. The Italian has already pocketed two slams so far (out of three) this season. The next big target will be to defend his US Open crown starting next month.

Last year, he emerged victorious in the summit clash after besting America’s Taylor Fritz. The World No.1 lifted the trophy with a score line of 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Do you think he will replicate a similar performance this time as well with Cahill by his side? Let us know in the comments below.