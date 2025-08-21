Amidst Jannik Sinner’s Health Struggles, Gucci Announces US Open Collab Update

When Jannik Sinner joined Gucci as their Global Brand Ambassador back in 2021, it was a match made in heaven. Representing the next generation of tennis stars, Sinner and Gucci were a perfect fit to carry the legacy of the brand. With bold and confident appeal, Sinner can carry any style with ease and even received plaudits from Serena Williams when he appeared in one of Gucci’s commercials a few years back. “Love this,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. And recently, the World Number 1 received a new gift from the brand days after an eventful outing at the Wimbledon Championships.

A few weeks back, Sinner needed special permission from the All England Club bosses to bring a luxury bag on the Centre Court. It is against Wimbledon’s tradition to have the players put on non-white kits, but Sinner was allowed to carry a custom-made bag by the $24 billion brand. Interestingly, it proved to be a lucky charm for Sinner as he went on to win his first title there.

Weeks later, Jannik Sinner has received another custom-made duffel bag from Gucci for the upcoming US Open. Designed keeping in mind both form and functionality, the bag looked stunning while Sinner carried it with some style. The glimpses of Sinner carrying his new Gucci bag were leaked on social media, leaving fans in awe of the bag. These designs were special edition releases for the US Open.

Meanwhile, the editor of tennis magazine Bagel, Stuart Brumfitt, perfectly described Sinner’s collaboration with Gucci. He said, “Tennis players have always had that fashion association, but it’s not talked about in the same way as, say, footballers. I think a lot of it comes from their engagement on social media and being more open in press conferences. You’re seeing a return of character players. There’s pressure on them to become personalities, and their clothes tie into this.”

Recently, Jannik Sinner was a doubtful starter for the upcoming US Open. However, his coach, Darren Cahill, gave a reassuring update on him that would calm his fans down.

Darren Cahill talks about Jannik Sinner’s illness

Before the US Open, the Italian star suffered a big blow as he had to withdraw from his match against Carlos Alcaraz midway through the Cincinnati Open final. Jannik Sinner was suffering from an illness, and he looked down and out amid the hot and humid conditions there. Moreover, his US Open participation was also put into doubt, but Cahill released a positive update on Sinner’s situation.

He said, “I spoke to him briefly last night. He was feeling a bit better last night. He will take today off as well, that’s the plan, and hopefully get on the court tomorrow and start hitting a few balls. We are confident he’s going to be fine.” With this, Sinner is confirmed to play in the US Open and will be seen in action next week.

The Italian star will be the top seed at the tournament and the defending champion there. It’ll be interesting to see if Jannik Sinner can defend his title in New York, especially after the recent setbacks.