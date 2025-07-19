Andre Agassi Makes a Shocking Return to Tennis in a Whole New Role

At 55, Andre Agassi is still going strong in the sporting world. While he quit tennis years back, the American legend has taken to Pickleball and is excelling in it. Earlier this year, he combined with Steffi Graf to defeat the combo of Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick in the Pickleball Slam. This very well demonstrates that Agassi’s sporting instincts are very much active. As a result, he has taken a completely different role in his return to the sport.

When it comes to tennis legends teaming up with players recently, the first name that comes to mind is Holger Rune. Back in 2023, he teamed up with Boris Becker during an important phase in his career. However, things didn’t pan out the way they needed, and the pair separated just a few months later. Almost a year and a half after their split, Rune has added another legend in the form of Agassi to his team.

Recently, it was revealed that Andre Agassi would be mentoring Rune during the US Open Swing. The 8-time major champion will be sharing his experience and tips and tricks during the Citi Open. However, Agassi wouldn’t be present alongside Rune. He will be overseeing Rune’s performances remotely or maybe a few days on court too and will guide him accordingly as his mentor.

This move comes just at the right time for Rune, who was looking to make a strong comeback in the US Open Swing. He has had some poor performances of late, including a first-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships. Thus, with Agassi by his side, Rune could utilize his invaluable input to start winning matches consistently.

Meanwhile, Rune even had an injury scare at Wimbledon, with the Danish star blaming his loss on his knee injury. “Obviously, today didn’t make it a lot easier with my knee, but yeah, it was not great,” Rune even mentioned after his shock loss against Nicolas Jarry. Further, Rune has had the experience of working with a legend of the game in the form of Becker. After splitting with Becker, Rune revealed his impact and the path forward.

Beyond Andre Agassi’s coaching, Holger Rune is looking to overcome his setbacks

With an eye on the US Open title, Rune is looking to have a positive start at the Citi Open. While he is no longer with Becker now, Agassi will be joining his team and mentoring him for the upcoming tournament. Amid this, Rune’s remarks resurfaced, where he explained why he called it quits with Becker.

He said, “After working with the same coach for 15 years—my entire tennis life—it is not easy to find the perfect match on the first try. I have learned a lot and found out what is important for me to feel good and at the same time develop as I want. I have big ambitions and big goals, and I need people around me who have the same vision. And people I can trust to achieve my goals. I need people who know me—who can be there all the time. It gives me security and joy in a world with changing environments and conditions every week.”

Agassi will be one of those people, and Rune can bank on him to deliver success. With time running out for the commencement of the US Open Swing, the onus lies on Rune to work with Agassi and find joy again.