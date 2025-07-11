Andre Agassi Sparks Tension Over Royal Box Obsession During Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semifinal

While it has been a thrilling event in terms of tennis action on the court, there have been numerous controversies that have hit Wimbledon this year. Among them are the commentary standards at the tournament. BBC commentator Andrew Castle has faced much heat for his poor commentary at Wimbledon this year. During the match between Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego, Castle’s commentary was deemed offensive as he mispronounced Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman’s name. Instead, Castle called her “Tiffany,” which raised eyebrows in the tennis circuit. Recently, he was on the receiving end once again as fans slammed him while Andre Agassi was beside him.

During the match, Agassi appeared to be in a tiff with Castle over the members of the Royal Box. The American legend even commented that people were watching tennis and not the members of the Royal Box. It all began after Castle, who was the lead BBC commentator for that match, kept describing the members in the Royal Box, something which Agassi wasn’t pleased with. Even the fans slammed Castle for his poor commentary standards.

Fans slam Andrew Castle for his poor commentary alongside Andre Agassi

In the match between Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz, Agassi made a special appearance in the commentator’s box. While fans were thrilled to have him, they didn’t like Castle constantly voicing his opinion and sometimes even interrupting Agassi when the American legend shared his thoughts. Thus, one of the fans slammed him, saying, “Great to hear #Agassi bring the commentary back to tennis, whilst Andrew Castle rabbits on as ever. ‘People are watching for tennis, not for [who is in the Royal box]’.” Castle constantly kept talking about the Royal Box and describing the people there, which didn’t go down well with the fans.

Further, another X user made a strong appeal to the BBC to “drop” Castle. The fan wrote, “When will the BBC drop Andrew Castle? I have never seen anyone say something positive about his commentary. Interrupting Andre Agassi while he is in a flow to talk about someone in the Royal Box is insane. Castle ruins the coverage every time he speaks,” as he slammed Castle for not letting Agassi share his views freely and for interrupting him. Later, some of the fans weren’t convinced to have Agassi and Castle side-by-side. With their opposite viewpoints, it didn’t sit down well with fans and one of them wrote, “Cannot believe the BBC got the wonderful Andre Agassi to commentate #Wimbledon and put him next to Andrew Castle. Please don’t let this put you off, Andre. Come back and we’ll give you Andrew Cotter instead.” Nonetheless, fans were impressed by Agassi’s commentary skills, which enhanced Alcaraz and Fritz’s match.

Meanwhile, this is Agassi’s maiden appearance at Wimbledon as a commentator. However, he hasn’t had the most memorable beginnings with Castle by his side. “When Agassi finds out he’s spending his first Wimbledon commentary with Andrew Castle. At least one of them won’t be talking bollocks for 3 plus hours,” a fan wrote, who wanted Agassi to take over and Castle to leave the commentary box. Lastly, a fan slammed Castle for his commentary standards while Agassi, who was a newcomer in this regard, was better than him. One of the X users said, “Andrew Castle waffling absolute nonsense!!! You’re making it sound like it’s a MATCH, between these 2 men…. which is exactly what this is. How has Andre Agassi not burst out laughing at him? Andre please talk MORE!!!” This appeal resonated with many other fans, who liked Agassi’s commentary but were frustrated with Castle’s talk during the match.

Coming on to the match, it was a no-nonsense performance from Alcaraz, as he defeated Fritz in four sets to reach the summit clash. He will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog.