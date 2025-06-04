Andre Agassi’s Grand Slam Snub for Surprise Role Sparks Buzz Amid French Open Return

Remember the emotional farewell at Flushing Meadows in 2006, when 8-time GS champion Andre Agassi waved goodbye to professional tennis? Despite being ranked in at 7th during the year, his ankle threatened to give out, and his back could follow. Life in and after tennis was looking hard. Since then, we’ve seen glimpses of him, from charity matches to recently trading his tennis racket for a pickleball paddle at the ‘US Open Pickleball Championships’. Now, Agassi adds another exciting chapter to his legacy, stepping into the commentary booth for the French Open semi-finals and finals. But that’s not all, he’ll also lead ‘Team World’ later this year for the first time in the Laver Cup clash against Team Europe. Curious why he took on that captaincy? Well, Agassi has shared his reasons now!

Speaking with Andy Roddick on the “Served” podcast, before he jumps off for Roland Garros, Andre Agassi recalled the moment he first truly paid attention to the Laver Cup. “I went and saw it, and I heard coaches talk about it, I heard some fans talk about people I know that went to it, you know, I heard business people talk about it from a hospitality perspective. I mean, I called B—– on all of it. So I had to go see it, and you watch those players, they’re legit,” he shared, shedding light on his initial skepticism and the impression Laver Cup left on him.

Players want to visit the Laver Cup. For instance, this is what Alexander Zverev had to say. “I think it’s special having the best players on the planet on the same team or competing against each other, especially when you don’t want to let each other down. That’s what makes Laver Cup unique and that’s why you see everybody compete so hard.”

Agassi also emphasized the intensity and pride the players bring to the court, noting how the Laver Cup evokes a deeper motivation among its participants. “The players legitimately take pride and not just trying to beat the other one, not just trying to impress their teammates, but they’re actually trying to show them. You know there’s like real intense competition going on, captain’s into it, I mean hospitality unbelievable,” he added.

via Imago LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Andre Agassi attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The former top seed further illustrated the Laver Cup’s impact with a telling anecdote from his time at the tournament. “I talked to a few people when I was there and I said you know if I gave you tickets to the quarters of a grand slam or weekend at Laver Cup, what do you take? They said, weekend at Laver Cup because we know who we’re going to see and we might even see him play doubles,” Agassi revealed, showcasing just how much the event has grown in stature of professional tennis.

For the American ace Andre Agassi and Yannick Noah, 2025 marks the beginning of a new journey on the tennis circuit. After 7 years of Björn Borg and John McEnroe leading the charge at the Laver Cup, guiding the sport’s elite and deepening their lifelong friendship, the legendary duo stepped down following the 2024 edition in Berlin. Stepping into their shoes, Agassi and Noah now take over as captains of ‘Team World’ and ‘Team Europe’ respectively, marking a powerful return to the big stage for both icons.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to see the event up close,” Agassi even told Tennis Channel DE last year. “Until now, I’ve only seen the players’ commitment, enthusiasm and energy from a distance. For me, it was a good opportunity to keep myself occupied with the game, to stay connected to the sport and hopefully gain new experiences,”

And as he heads to France now following his duty to broadcasting table, he also opened up about the journey that led him to showcase his talent on the grandest stage of red clay, of course, in a different role. Curious to know what he said?

Andree Agassi talks about personal pressure before his French Open return

Speaking on the same episode of “Served”, Andre Agassi opened up about the personal pressure he’s facing ahead of joining TNT Sports’ French Open broadcast team. When Andy Roddick asked what exactly is stressing him out, the American icon gave a thoughtful and heartfelt response: “I didn’t mean to judge it as better or worse or not good or bad, but it’s what’s tough for me is like I have my own process when I care about something, and I do care about contributing if I choose to do something,” he said. “And so my stresses are quite honestly doing it, you know, doing it, adding right contributing, not being distracting or not sort of lowering the bar of any kind.”

The caption of Team World Laver Cup further reflected on how this new chapter reminds him of his internal battles from his playing days. “So I want to do it well, and I have my own tortured process in doing it. It’s not unfamiliar with how I played the game, so I am looking forward to going, and I’m never looking forward to my skin being stretched. I’m there’s something I begrudge it, you know, like oh god, here we go. It’s going to hurt, I’m going to stretch my skin, but then I settle in, and then I’m usually glad I did it.”

The journey began last month, though, when Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at TNT Sports, confirmed Agassi’s thrilling addition to the network’s French Open coverage. “Andre is one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time and we’re excited to add his distinct voice to our inaugural Roland-Garros coverage,” Barry announced, welcoming Agassi into a bold new role at France.

As he now steps into the spotlight once again, this time courtside with a microphone, fans eagerly await how Agassi’s tennis wisdom and personality will shape the coverage!