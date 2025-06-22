Andre Agassi’s Tennis Genius Revealed as 25-Year-Old ATP Pro Shares Bizarre Coaching Story

Remember the iconic figure who recently stepped onto the Roland Garros stage to present trophies to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner? If you don’t, that was none other than Andre Agassi, the 8-time Grand Slam champion and tennis rebel who retired in 2006. Since then, he’s remained mostly out of the tennis spotlight, occasionally resurfacing to remind the world of his brilliance. And coaching? He only dipped a toe in, briefly mentoring the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic from 2017 to 2018 after a surprise call from the Serb in Monte Carlo, and later coached Grigor Dimitrov. Agassi did it purely out of passion, free of charge. Now, young ATP gun Patrick Kypson shares what it truly feels like to be under Agassi’s legendary wing. Wondering what he said?

In a recently concluded episode of The Changeover Podcast, 25-year-old ATP ace Patrick Kypson opened up about an unforgettable chapter of his tennis journey: training under the iconic Andre Agassi. When asked about what it felt like to be mentored by the 8-time champion, Kypson’s words poured out with reverence: “I couldn’t put into words what Andre [Agassi]… how smart I think that guy is. I think he’s just otherworldly genius. The way that he sees tennis, the way that he sees life in general is pretty interesting—just his whole outlook on things.”

Kypson then shared an anecdote from their time together that captured Agassi’s unique tennis mind. “I remember what were we doing, I can’t remember the exact drill, but it was one of like, It was like the first or the second day and we’ve been hitting for probably like half hour and he brings out a bunch of lead tape and he starts like messing with the specs on my racket,” he said.

At the time, Kypson was using a ‘Head Radical’ racquet. “Long story short, I ended up using whatever he put on the racket. I wasn’t going to strip lead tape off in front of him,” he laughed. “But just hearing him like kind of think through, you know some of the stuff he was asking me to do and why we were trying to bundle of knowledge.”

The brief training window, just four days in Las Vegas back in 2017, left a lasting mark on Kypson. It wasn’t just about strokes or strategy; it was about understanding tennis on a deeper, almost philosophical level for the American ace.

Today, Agassi has traded tennis rackets for a fresh obsession: Pickleball. But every so often, his tennis genius resurfaces, leaving behind stories like Kypson’s that prove why the American ace’s legacy still echoes across the court.

Andre Agassi shares passion for the rising Pickleball craze

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Andre Agassi’s social media, it’s crystal clear, his passion for pickleball is no fad. In fact, the tennis legend, alongside his equally iconic wife Steffi Graf, has turned that love into dominance on the court. The power couple recently clinched their 2nd trophy at the Pickleball Slam’s 3rd edition this year, pocketing a jaw-dropping $1 million prize.

For Agassi, he isn’t just playing the game; he’s shaping its future. “Having been involved with pickleball as an advocate, investor, and player, I’ve grown to love all the sport has to offer to so many people,” he once added. “As I have become more involved in recent years, I’ve recognized how much opportunity exists to grow the sport, all while promoting health of body and mind.” That’s the heart of his mission: to merge fitness, fun, and community in one powerful swing as well.

On April 1, he took it a step further by launching “Agassi Sports Entertainment (ASE)”, a bold venture aimed at amplifying the sport’s impact. “Excited to announce Agassi Sports Entertainment,” he shared on IG. “This venture will help us bring even more to the sport through youth activities, school teams, and scholarships, to major league action, streaming media, and everything in between.” His goal? To make pickleball a global phenomenon. “ASE aims to play a leading role in spreading the fun, wellness, social interaction, and business of pickleball around the world.”

Now enjoying life alongside Steffi Graf, Agassi might have traded Grand Slams for pickleball courts, but his legend lives on. Whether swinging a racket or a paddle, his impact remains as fiery and focused as ever.