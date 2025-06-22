Andre Agassi’s Tennis Hating Debate Resurfaces as ATP Pro Reveals Honest Feelings

“I play tennis for a living, even though I hate tennis, hate it with a dark and secret passion, and always have,” wrote former American great and eight-time slam king Andre Agassi in his 2009 autobiography titled Open. Looking at his glittering career–eight majors, a Career Grand Slam and an Olympic gold on top of various other wins–you might be hard pressed to comprehend how he could hate the thing he enjoyed so much success doing. But 16 years after Open was released, it looks like Agassi might have changed his tune.

Now as surprising as it may sound, Agassi isn’t the only sportsperson to feel that way. For example famous British cyclists Chris Boardman (Olympic pursuit champion) and Tour de France legend David Millar previously stated that they didn’t like cycling. “He liked the winning not the cycling itself, and he drove himself to win.” reported The Guardian of Boardman back in 2009. In Agassi’s case it looks like it was the all encompassing nature of life on tour that soured his feelings on the sport. “But it becomes more than a job, it takes over your life. If you’re at the top of tennis, you’re on tour 30-plus weeks of the year – and when you’re doing that, everything revolves around tennis,” said ex-British ATP pro Barry Cowan about Agassi.

For a player of Agassi’s stature, that pressure and grind of the tour was dialed up to 11. But with time and perspective on his side, it seems Agassi’s feelings have also transformed. In a new episode of the Changeover Podcast, American player Patrick Kypson made an appearance discussing everything from his game to his training including the one week of coaching he received from Andre Agassi. And when the subject turned to Agassi, host Justin Roberts asked, “Did you get the vibe that he hates tennis?”

“Not at all,” responded Kyspon. “I think Andre now openly says that, he’s like, he’s all love for the game. I think when he was younger he had that back and forth. But I think now if you pick up the phone and you call him and say, ‘Hey, I’m coming to Vegas, can you help?’ He will help you. I really believe that based off of my, I’ve had a couple different weeks training with him. So I firmly believe that.”

via Getty MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 07: Andre Agassi attends the Global Champions Tour of Mexico at Campo de Marte on April 7, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)

This point becomes pretty evident from the very fact that Agassi opted to return to tennis in an active role this season. At the 2025 French Open, after 26 years of fulfilling a career milestone, he came back at the Roland Garros in a surprising role. What was it though?

Andre Agassi makes a well-received French Open comeback

For the uninitiated, Andre Agassi completed his Career Slam back in 1999. After years of waiting, he finally made it happen. And guess where he achieved this feat? The French Open. Initially, he failed to do so during the finals of 1990 and 1991 editions. But eight years later, he ended up turning his dream into reality on the Parisian clay. He beat Ukraine’s Andrei Medvedev in a five setter. With a score line of 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4, the then 29-year-old icon lifted his maiden La Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Ahead of this season’s edition, Agassi surprised the tennis community with a big announcement. “Excited to see everyone at @rolandgarros on @tntsports!”, he wrote on his Instagram back in April. The former legend became part of TNT Sports for its first year of French Open coverage. While he didn’t arrive at the event initially, Agassi made his appearance (as an expert commentator) around the time of semifinals and the finals. He joined the likes of former icons namely John McEnroe and Chris Evert. Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, and Mats Wilander were also there in the team.

And guess what? Agassi’s expert voice was highly praised during the 2025 French Open. Seems like he lived up to the expectations in his new role. Matt Dowell, an Emmy-nominated Sports Director at WACH FOX in Columbia, wrote on X, “Agassi is an insanely good analyst”

Dowell’s reaction came after hearing what the eight-time slam winner said of Carlos Alcaraz’s performance. He broke down his technique, adjustments, and shot selection pretty nicely and in a detailed manner.

So does that mean the ex-ATP pro will be seen in a similar role going forward? Only time will tell. But one thing is probably clear now. Seems like Andre Agassi doesn’t hate tennis anymore. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.