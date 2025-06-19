Andy Murray Reveals Career “Regret” as One Key Milestone Still Eludes Him

Any player would gleefully take three Grand Slam trophies and a couple of Olympic gold medals if you asked them at the beginning of their careers. However, not for Andy Murray. Although the Brit played at a time when the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were dominating the sport, he managed to win two Wimbledon and a US Open title. Additionally, he also won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Despite this, Murray was never satisfied with his achievements and wanted to keep playing to achieve more. Recently, he realized this regret of not being able to enjoy his achievements due to his hunger for more wins.

Back in 2024, Murray suffered from a serious back injury but wanted to play at Wimbledon for one final time. He even participated in the ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s Club before Wimbledon, where the matter became worse and he had to pull out from the tournament and even from Wimbledon. Thus, he made a saddening revelation about not celebrating his achievements enough.

During an event in Glasgow, Murray revealed, “It was special…and I didn’t do a good job of celebrating those good times and acknowledging the achievements and stuff. I regret that. My perspective has changed hugely since I finished playing. I do look back and I feel proud about what I achieved. It feels like a really, really long time ago already.”

via Getty TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 8: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a shot against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Two of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic ATP Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The three-time Grand Slam champion suffered badly from injuries toward the latter end of his career. As a result, he had an on-and-off time on the court and wasn’t able to perform consistently. Although his peak was well past that, and he continued to suffer from injuries, Murray kept going in the hope of winning more titles, which never came. Thus, he was left with regret about failing to celebrate his titles enough.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only regret that Murray has had in the recent past. The Brit even made a similar revelation about his partnership with Novak Djokovic.

Andy Murray might not have enjoyed coaching Novak Djokovic

Late last year, Murray announced his new role in tennis after quitting the sport as a professional player. The Brit revealed that he was going to join hands with Novak Djokovic as his coach for this season. While the partnership was much talked about, it failed to deliver the results expected. During their time together, Djokovic failed to win a title, resulting in their eventual split before the French Open.

Talking about his partnership with Djokovic, Murray stated, “We had a chat on the phone and he asked me if I would consider coaching him, which I wasn’t expecting. I think it was a pretty unique opportunity. I was really enjoying being at home, but I thought I should give it a go and see whether I enjoyed it. I’m not sure if I did.”

Although Murray has kept mum about his future plans, it won't be a surprise to see him continue pursuing the coaching role, given his love for the sport.