Andy Murray Set for Special Wimbledon Moment Inspired by Rafael Nadal’s Recent Gesture

The third Grand Slam of the year is here, and Wimbledon’s grass courts at SW19 are ready for fierce competition. Carlos Alcaraz returns as the two-time defending champion, while Barbora Krejcikova aims to retain her WTA crown. Earlier this year, Roland Garros paid tribute to Rafael Nadal upon his retirement, joining Britain’s Andy Murray, who also stepped away from the sport last year. Will he receive a special something from the tournament?

It seems so! According to the Tennis Letter on X, “BREAKING: A statue of Andy Murray will be unveiled at Wimbledon in 2027.” Murray, part of the legendary Big Four, won the men’s singles title twice at SW19—in 2013 and 2016. His 2013 victory ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a champion, beating Novak Djokovic, and he triumphed again in 2016 against Milos Raonic. Talk about iconic moments!

Back in 2019, former Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis told BBC Sport the club planned to honour Murray with a statue once he retired. The Scot hung up his racket in August 2024 after competing at the Paris Olympics. Now, Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, shared on the Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People podcast that talks are underway with Murray to make this happen by 2027.

Jevans said, “We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here [at Wimbledon] and we’re working closely with him and his team. The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877. He’s got to rightly be very involved in that, and he and his team will be.”

Fun fact: Fred Perry, the last British men’s champ before Murray, got his bronze statue at Wimbledon in 1984 to mark his 50th anniversary. Murray’s statue will surely add to that proud legacy!

This comes after the former No.1 attended the heartwarming farewell ceremony of Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros on May 25. Andy Murray, alongside fellow tennis giants Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, made a surprise on-court appearance. They had previously recorded a touching video message for Nadal.

During the ceremony, Nadal received a special trophy and a permanent plaque on Court Philippe-Chatrier, etched with his footprint and the years of his 14 Roland Garros titles. This moment was incredibly special, bringing together the “Big Four” of men’s tennis to honor the ‘King of Clay’ and celebrate his unparalleled legacy in the sport. It was an emotional and unforgettable tribute, recognizing the fierce rivalry and deep respect shared among these legends. Now, it’s Murray’s turn!