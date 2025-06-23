ATP Legend Confronts Carlos Alcaraz Bias With Fiery Message Amid Wimbledon Snub

Almost 40 years ago, a 17-year-old ‘Wunderkind’ stunned everyone with his performance on grass courts. Boris Becker had then become the youngest man and first unseeded player to clinch the title at the Wimbledon Championships. After that, Becker won this title two more times (1986,1989), and owing to this massive success at this tournament, where he reached seven finals (3-4), he calls the Centre Court “his living room” and Wimbledon “the most important tournament of them all.” Tell us a better love story than Becker and grass courts! But despite the massive success on this surface, he recently saw Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Carlos Alcaraz seemingly overshadowing his achievements on grass. What was his reaction to that, though?

Roger Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, and guess what? Eight of them were from this grass-court major! Similarly, two out of Andy Murray’s three major triumphs came at Wimbledon. While Carlos Alcaraz is currently aiming to defend his title at SW19 for the third time in a row. Highlighting these three grass-court specialists, renowned tennis journalist Bastien Fachan recently shared a tweet stating, “Players with multiple Wimbledon titles and multiple Queen’s/Halle titles this century: – Roger Federer (Wimbledon x8, Halle x10) – Andy Murray (Wimbledon x2, Queen’s x5) – Carlos Alcaraz (Wimbledon x2, Queen’s x2) Alcaraz is the youngest this century!“

However, the six-time major champion, Boris Becker, wasn’t too pleased with this post. He commented, “Why would you always reduce to this century and disrespect the history of tennis 🎾?!?” Reacting to his comments, Fachan quickly corrected himself by dropping another tweet saying, “Hello Boris, it’s simply because sometimes the data is easier to track – promise you I have a lot of respect for the history of tennis and what you’ve done! In this case, adding the 20th century: • Jimmy Connors (Wimbledon x2, Queen’s x3) • John McEnroe (Wimbledon x3, Queen’s x4) • Boris Becker 😉 (Wimbledon x3, Queen’s x4) • Pete Sampras (Wimbledon x7, Queen’s x2).“

Other than these, another fan highlighted that Lleyton Hewitt won the Queen’s title four times and Wimbledon once in his career. Seeing this post from the fan acknowledging the legends of the game and correcting Bastien Fachan, Becker wrote, “Word.“

Talking about the legacy and records on this surface, which would take years for players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to match up, only a total of 15 men have recorded at least 116 wins on grass courts. Becker stands in 15th place on that list with 116 wins, while Roger Federer leads the pack with 192 wins on this surface. Federer has won the Wimbledon Championships the most number of times, but who leads the table when it comes to the Queen’s Club Championships?

Well, British star, Andy Murray, has the edge over the others in that stat with five title triumphs at Queen’s, while Boris Becker has won it four times in his career. No matter what the stats are, Becker always managed to find a spot when it comes to grass courts. Unmatched legacy!

However, this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen Becker showcasing his annoyance after getting snubbed for an elite list. Previously, when Brazilian star João Fonseca won the Argentina Open, Tennis TV shared a post with the caption, “Youngest champions in ATP Tour era (since 1990): 16y 10m 18d – Lleyton Hewitt, 17y 9m 21d – Andrei Medvedev, 18y 1m 19d – Kei Nishikori, 18y 2m 12d – Rafael Nadal, 18y 2m 20d – Carlos Alcaraz, 18y 5m 7d – Michael Chang, 18y 5m 26d – JOAO FONSECA 🏆.“

After seeing this post, Becker reminded them of his success story at the age of 17 and wrote, “Did you forget about me? … BB.” Amid all these, Becker faced yet another snub. He once claimed, “I miss Wimbledon. It’s part of my life. It’s in my DNA. I don’t think anyone alive knows Wimbledon as well as I do.” However, despite his massive success in this tournament, reports claim that he may not return to the BBC’s Wimbledon commentary box this summer, despite now being able to apply for UK re-entry following his deportation. He hasn’t been seen doing the coverage at SW19 since his imprisonment in April 2022.

As things stand, even TNT Sports is also set to decline the opportunity to bring the three-time champion back to his broadcasting duties at Wimbledon this year. Amid all these snubs, well, Becker had also showered praise on the 2024 Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, for his brilliance in the past twelve months.

Boris Becker heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz for securing the most difficult feat in tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is just one title away from matching Boris Becker’s record of winning the Wimbledon Championships. Talking about playing on grass, the Spaniard recently said, “I feel at home every time that I play on grass, so I think it’s a great feeling.” He has a win-loss record of 29-3 on this surface with 5-0 in 2025. Recently, the 2025 French Open champion also took down Jiri Lehecka with an impressive performance in the final of the HSBC Championships. Surely, this swift and successful transition from clay to grass will bring a massive boost to his confidence ahead of Wimbledon.

Talking about Wimbledon, a few months ago, Becker spoke about how thrilled he was to see Carlos Alcaraz achieving the unthinkable by defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon Final. “I see it as a changing of the guard. I see it as a game that will go down in history, and we’ll be talking about it in ten years.” Talking about his rise, he further added, “Carlos Alcaraz has taken it over, and I think the world will thank him that we have seen such a likeable, refreshing, almost innocent-looking young player from Spain, who does it as if it were the most natural thing in the world.“

Then, in May 2025, Becker yet again hailed Carlos Alcaraz for completing the Channel Slam by winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back in the previous season. “Carlos Alcara,z last year you know, winning the Roland Garros and Wimbledon back to back, that’s probably the most difficult feat in tennis.” He spoke about how easily Alcaraz managed to put his name beside the greats of the game with this feat. But can he follow a similar route in 2025 as well? Share your thoughts in the comment box.