ATP Star Issues Cheating Confession After Wimbledon Exit in Emotional Message to Wife

Just two weeks out from Wimbledon, Kei Nishikori, once a US Open finalist and Japan’s biggest tennis hope, pulled out of the tournament with yet another injury setback. He’d already skipped the Italian Open, retired mid-match in Geneva, and withdrew from Roland Garros before hitting a single ball, missing a clash with eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. But while Nishikori struggles to get back in form on the court, it’s his personal life that’s now stealing the spotlight, and for all the wrong reasons.

Kei Nishikori married his longtime partner, Mizuki Ako, in December 2020. They’d been together since 2015, and by all appearances, theirs was a steady, private relationship. The couple went on to have two children—one born in May 2021, and their second arriving in 2024. Two years after tying the knot, they celebrated with a wedding ceremony and reception in December 2022. But behind the scenes, things weren’t as picture-perfect as they seemed.

According to a report by Shukan Bunshun, Nishikori had already begun an affair with model Oguchi Azuki in 2022, just days before that wedding celebration. The two allegedly first connected in Hawaii, during a tour stop, where Nishikori is said to have approached her. What started casually soon turned serious, even though Oguchi was reportedly unaware of the timing or just how entangled Nishikori already was. At some point, the relationship was said to have ended, but not for long. On the night of June 11, 2025, Nishikori was reportedly seen visiting Azuki’s apartment, sparking new rumors that the affair had continued.

With growing speculation and backlash, Kei Nishikori issued a public apology according to Bunshun and said, “I deeply apologise for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me; tennis fans, tennis associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior. In addition, I deeply regret that I made my wife, children, and each parent feel hurt. From now on, in order to fulfill my life as a responsible member of society, I will solely focus on tennis competitions and produce results. We will do our best to regain your trust.”