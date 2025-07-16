ATP Star Threatens to Spoil Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Dominance With a Bold Statement

Once, there was a time when the tennis world was wondering who would step up after the ‘Big 3’. Now, everyone is questioning who is the one to push out Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from their incredible domination. If we take a look at their records, the duo has now combined to win each of the last seven major tournaments, along with eight of the last nine. This year, we’ve seen Sinner starting things up with his title triumph in Melbourne, before Alcaraz came back from the jaws of defeat to win the longest French Open final (5 hours and 29 minutes). After seeing this match, tennis legend Chris Evert claimed that this rivalry reminds her of her own rivalry with Martina Navratilova. But John McEnroe went a step added and shared a very interesting thought…

He said that the level of Carlos Alcaraz’s and Jannik Sinner’s tennis is so high that they would both be favorites to beat Rafael Nadal “at his best.” McEnroe raised quite a few eyebrows with this statement. But it’s true that, year by year, we’re seeing both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner making things a bit tougher for other players to chase them down. Even at the 2025 Wimbledon, we saw Sinner taking his revenge over the Spaniard within just 35 days by a 4-6,6-4,6-4,6-4 triumph in the final.

Interestingly, in the Open Era, Sinner and Alcaraz are the only Roland Garros final opponents to meet again in the same season’s Wimbledon Championships besides Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who did it on three consecutive years (2006-2008). What do other ATP stars have to say about the ‘Sincaraz’ Era? Well, in a recent interview, the world number 10, Andrey Rublev, said, “It really motivates me, especially seeing them playing that well, and dominating tennis. Of course makes me more motivated. Because I don’t want only two players to dominate tennis, I also want to see different winners of the tournaments, of the Grand Slams, and that’s why it motivates me more.“

What does American tennis star Chris Eubanks have to say about this rivalry? Does he think their recent dominance has “deflated” other players? In a recent episode of the ‘Served’ podcast, Eubanks claimed, “I don’t think just yet. You can look at the numbers and say that they won the last seven majors. I do think that it is a bit deflating one side, because you thought it was going to be open season for Slams [when the big three retired]. And that is kind of what the expectation was. But you are looking at it and you are saying there used to be three, sometimes four, but now there’s two.“

Eubanks believes that now it’s easier to win a Grand Slam than it was during the era of the ‘Big 3’. What do Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have to say about their rivalry, though?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s honest admission about their rivalry after the Wimbledon final

This was their first meeting at the Wimbledon final, but certainly this is not going to be their last one here! With his recent win, Jannik Sinner has now become the first player to beat Carlos Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final. Just a few weeks ago, Alcaraz was the first one to beat Sinner in a major final (French Open). Insane rivalry! The margin is very fine between the two, so there’s nothing much to separate. Sinner has won 20 titles, while Alcaraz has 21. When it comes to the Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz has five, while Sinner has four.

Nothing much to separate, but if still asked to mention one point, then we should take a look at John McEnroe’s statement. In a previous conversation, the American legend claimed, “When Sinner brings his A game, there is no-one that can beat him – other than Alcaraz. On the other hand, if Alcaraz doesn’t bring his A game, then Sinner will win every time. So it’s going to be extremely interesting.“

Talking about this rivalry, other tennis legends, like Pat Cash, said that these guys are “saving” men’s tennis now, while Rod Laver claims that their growing rivalry is a gift to our sport. But what did Sinner and Alcaraz say about their rivalry after the Wimbledon final?

Well, these two have time and again spoken about how they push each other to bring out their best versions. Recently, after his incredible title triumph, Jannik Sinner started his speech by thanking Carlos Alcaraz. He said, “Carlos, thank you for the player you are. It is so difficult to play you, but we have a great relationship off the court. Keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold this trophy many times – you already have twice!”

Even Carlos Alcaraz was heard speaking about how each time they play against each other, they manage to bring out their best level in their matches. The Spaniard claims, “I don’t see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other.” Who do you think could be the real challenge for these two in the upcoming days from the ATP Tour? Share your thoughts in the comment box.