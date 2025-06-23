ATP Star’s ‘Pathetic’ $7K Shocker Sparks Fiery Carlos Alcaraz Buzz Amid Wimbledon Hype

Back in 2022, Holger Rune burst onto the scene like a Viking on a mission, storming past Top 10 titans and conquering the Paris Masters with a victory over the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic that felt like a coronation. At just 19, the Danish prodigy seemed destined for tennis royalty, etching his name in the ATP Top 10 as a national first. Fast forward to today, Rune has already lifted the Barcelona Open trophy this year, but now finds himself under fire, not for his forehands, but for a baffling distraction. As Wimbledon looms, fans are fuming over his focus shift, selling broken racquets online instead of sharpening his game. The question burns: Is the warrior losing his edge?

After conquering Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Barcelona Open final, Danish ace Holger Rune looked poised to ride that momentum straight through the clay season. But what followed was a jarring plunge in form! The Dane suffered an R32 exit at the Italian Open and then crashed out of Roland Garros at the hands of Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, a loss that marked a bitter end to a once-promising clay campaign.

Hopes of bouncing back on the grass didn’t quite pan out, either. Kicking off at the HSBC Championship in Queen’s Club, Rune’s run was cut short in the QF by 37-year-old veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, who edged him out in a tight 3-setter while Carlos Alcaraz claimed the title at Queen’s Club.

Still, despite the on-court setbacks, Rune continues to climb the rankings. With a title in Barcelona and a final appearance in Indian Wells earlier this year, he has earned a return to the ATP Top 10 rankings, currently sitting on 9th. His efforts have also paid off financially, literally, racking up over $2 million in prize money, according to the ATP website. But even that hasn’t stopped him from seeking a little extra cash on the side.

Just yesterday, Rune took to his X account to unveil a new passion project, “Shop Holger Rune”. In one post, he teased the growing nature of his digital storefront: “We try to keep up and more items coming. Thank you for your interest in Shop Holger Rune.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rune went deeper, sharing a heartfelt message behind the venture: “I’ve been working behind the scenes with my sister Alma to create a space where you can get closer to my world. To everyone who follows my journey, watches my matches, sends messages, and supports me – this is for you. Your support means everything. Launching this shop is my way of sharing a bit more of my journey with you. You’ll find personally signed gear – from books, rackets, and posters to tees, caps, and more. It’s also a creative space where I’ll be sharing unique products in the future that I use in practice, during matches, and off the court. Thanks for being part of the journey 💚#ShopHolgerRune”

However, a major concern surfaced when a tennis page on X, “Advantage Tennis,” revealed that Rune is selling his rackets in broken condition as well, pricing a broken racket at €6000 ($6,893.97) and a signed, intact one at €5000 ($5,744.98).

But not everyone was sold! The launch sparked a storm online, with fans questioning his timing and priorities, especially with Wimbledon on the horizon. Rune faced strong criticism from the tennis community for his perceived lack of focus during a crucial part of the season.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Barcelona Open rival’s latest venture bashed by fans

The moment Holger Rune’s promotional tweets about his new venture, “Shop Holger Rune” hit the internet, the backlash was immediate and brutal. Among the loudest voices came one fan who brutally trolled the Dane with a comment that caught fire online: “Watching Alcaraz’s level at Queen’s has made him a salesman 😭😭😭😭😭😭.” The sting of that jab hit harder, considering what had just unfolded on the grass courts.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rune’s peer and rival, steamrolled his way to yet another title at the HSBC Championships, claiming his 2nd Queen’s Club crown and 5th trophy of the season last night by overcoming Jiri Lehecka in a grueling 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 final. With 21 tour-level titles at just 22 years old, the Spaniard’s dominance has made his contemporaries look like mere mortals.

Rune, on the other hand, is now facing heat for reasons far from his game. Fans took issue not just with the timing of his online store launch but also with the prices and nature of the products themselves. “Selling a broken racquet is the most pathetic thing I’ve read,” one user posted, stunned by reports from the X page ‘Advantage Tennis’. Another fan added, “We expected him to be to Sinner and Alcaraz what Djokovic was to Nadal and Federer and this is what he’s doing meanwhile.”

via Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – May 30, 2022 Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his fourth round match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The comment opens old wounds, memories of a time when the Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss ace Roger Federer ruled the courts as a dominant duo, only to be disrupted by a fierce and relentless Novak Djokovic, even now surpassing their Grand Slam tally and sitting at the top with 24 slams.

The Serb was never embraced like his rivals, but ultimately shattered nearly every record they held. Even Djokovic himself recently addressed this, stating, “I was never as loved as Federer and Nadal because I wasn’t supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the third guy who came along and said: ‘I’m going to be No 1’. Many people didn’t like that.” A fan echoed this sentiment in Rune’s context, saying: “I respect it, big dawg. I, too, would become a trader if I knew I couldn’t touch Sinner Alcaraz levels.”

But the jabs didn’t stop there, though. Another user viciously attacked Rune, criticizing both his used equipment sales and his book publishing. “Lmao f— you man. Writing books, selling used items and playing games like you’re some already consolidated instead of improving on the court, got the same titles in your career as Alcaraz has GS and you trying to be on the same table as him? SMH.” For those unfamiliar, the Dane has authored two books, “Holger Rune – On and Off the Court” and “Where is Holger Rune in the World of Tennis?”, released last September. These delve into his journey, dreams, and advice for young tennis hopefuls, and are available for personalized signings.

Now, as Wimbledon approaches, Rune’s timing for launching a merchandising site has divided the tennis community. Although some praise his entrepreneurial spirit and personal approach, many doubt whether he’s tough enough to compete against tennis giants like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. From the books to broken racquets, the sentiment swirling around Rune is split.

Is the 22-year-old blazing a new trail or losing focus on the one that once seemed destined for greatness? What do you think?