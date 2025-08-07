brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz Forced Off Court in Minutes Amid Bizarre Canadian Open Chaos

ByMintu Tomar

Aug 6, 2025 | 11:06 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz’s much anticipated semifinal encounter at the Canadian Open just witnessed an unexpected twist. Shelton had secured his spot in the last four after besting Aussie Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal encounter. On the other hand, World No.4 Fritz overcame Russian star Andrey Rublev to set up an all-American face-off. Tennis lovers were keen on seeing these two lock horns to snatch the ticket for this week’s summit clash in Toronto. Unfortunately, the hype and anticipation were ruined just moments before this matchup. The two rivals left the court before they could kick off the action. But why?

On X, it was reported that Shelton and Fritz were “forced off court” just minutes before their semifinal battle. The two had even warmed up but the excitement ended before it could take off. As it turns out, a bizarre technical issue related to electronic line calling (ELC) is responsible for the unexpected chaos at the Centre Court.

This story is developing…

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did the ELC glitch rob us of a classic Shelton vs. Fritz showdown? What's your take?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved