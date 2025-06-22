Ben Shelton Breathes Father’s Grand Slam Dream as America Backs Him for Wimbledon Glory

Ever since his first impression on the professional tennis circuit two years ago, Ben Shelton has made huge strides. The 22-year-old ATP pro, who’s now in the top 10, has emerged as a budding star of American tennis. Born to parents who have been tennis players themselves, Shelton’s got the racket sport running in his veins. His father, Bryan Shelton, specifically, has been a crucial figure in his rise and why not? When your father becomes your coach to give essential sports lessons, the journey becomes even better. After all, Shelton Sr. is a veteran who knows exactly what it takes to accomplish your dreams. But there’s one goal he wasn’t able to achieve himself – being a slam winner – that he now hopes to get fulfilled through Shelton Jr.

As a player, Ben’s father, Bryan, left a solid mark during his professional days. Spending nine seasons on tour, he managed to reach under the top 60 players in 1990. As a pro, his most memorable moment came twice during two separate Grand Slams. In the 1993 French Open, Shelton Sr. managed to reach the summit clash in the mixed doubles category with Lori McNeil. However, the dream to lift a major trophy didn’t turn into reality, as the pair eventually lost. But guess what? Bryan got one more chance to make it happen during the 1994 season. This time, it was at the Wimbledon that he made a deep run, entering the fourth round – his best at the All England Club. Sadly, winning a slam – especially the grass court major – is something he couldn’t achieve before his retirement in 1997.

However, his son is making sure that he not only imbibes his father’s spirit, but takes it to the next level. Especially at the slams. Ben Shelton has already proved his mettle on the biggest stage in just three years of turning professional. At the 2023 US Open, Shelton announced his arrival as a promising ATP star after he made it to the semifinal stage at the Flushing Meadows before falling against 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic. Even this year, he showcased his potential as a big-event player at the Australian Open. Back in January, he became the first American man in 22 years, since Andy Roddick, to enter the semis of the ‘Happy Slam’. But it’s not just the hard court where he’s been shining.

On grass, too, Shelton has improved his game lately. Proof? Similar to his father Bryan, he managed to replicate his 30-year-old Wimbledon campaign last season. During the 2024 edition of the grass court major, the 22-year-old entered the fourth round after besting Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the third round. He won the five-setter thriller with a score line of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. And guess what? It was in similar fashion to his father Shelton Sr’s. The latter also won his third round match in five sets during the 1994 Wimbledon.

After the victory, he revealed his feeling on matching his father’s milestone saying, “We’re back big dog.” But the eventual journey also ended up in a similar fashion. Shelton Jr. missed out on the semis with a defeat against World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

However, Ben’s untapped potential on grass has pushed him among the frontrunners to make an impact this season at the Wimbledon. That’s what a notable Australian figure has indicated while lauding the youngster’s talent.

Former ATP pro believes Ben Shelton “can do serious damage on grass”

During an episode of the Tennis Podcast, ex-Aussie icon John Fitzgerald spoke highly of Ben Shelton. He initially praised the American star’s top 10 debut, thanks to a memorable campaign at the 2025 French Open. He managed to reach the fourth round there, on clay, before losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. Fitzgerand said, “The big mover for me is the Americans. They are pretty good, and of course, Ben Shelton has broken into the top 10 for the first time. So I don’t think there’s a ceiling on this lad.”

When the host asked him, “What is his ceiling?” Fitzgerald responded, “I don’t think anyone knows. I think he’s a bit of throwback for me. He’s got a game that looks a bit like it was played ten years ago or fifteen years ago, but that can be a good thing.” Sharing an analysis of Shelton’s potential on different surfaces, he added, “He’s got some talent and some strengths and weaknesses that make him look like a more mature player. But I don’t know, I think on the clay, you would imagine he would struggle a bit more but on the hard court, it’s obviously where he grew up and on the grass he can do serious damage. So I think when you serve that well, no one wants to play you.”

The ex-pro believes Shelton’s got a huge advantage of being a left-hander. How? “When you are a lefty and you serve that well, it is a difficult thing to combat if you are just a non-talented right-hander.” He even made an honest confession saying, “I can tell you I wouldn’t have liked to play Ben Shelton.” Why so? “With that serve, and you are battling a way to hold your serve and, he can just blow it past you quickly, game after game.”

Well, such words of admiration will surely boost Shelton’s confidence ahead of the grass challenge at the Wimbledon. In last 25 years, no American man has won the ‘all-white’ championships. Back in 2000, Pete Sampras defeated Australia’s Patrick Rafter to clinch the Gentlemen’s trophy. But it’s been a long wait for home fans to witness another such moment.

