Ben Shelton Caught ‘Stealing’ as Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Makes Cheeky Confession Ahead of Wimbledon

“She’s great. I think we’re both very happy and, and yeah it’s been cool getting to know her and spend time with her,” – Ben Shelton on his relationship with women’s soccer star, Trinity Rodman. In March this year, Shelton and Rodman announced their relationship with Rodman by posting a series of TikTok videos. Later on, in an IG post, Rodman was also spotted planting a kiss on his cheek, and guess what? That was perhaps the moment when the fans finally got to see the new couple officially! Following that, they have been posting numerous updates in their lives on social media and are also spotted showing support towards each other on their journeys. Talking about support, Rodman was spotted attending Shelton’s match in Madrid and even after his victory against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the 2025 French Open, she showcased her support by sharing a picture of his winning moment on social media with the caption, “I’m in awe of you 🤩❤️.” But the clay season is over, and now it’s time to switch to grass. Amid all these, Rodman was recently seen teasing her boyfriend through an IG story.

Talking about his campaign on grass, so far, although Ben Shelton managed to reach the SF of the Stuttgart Open, he was defeated by Alexander Zverev in the SF. Following that, he faced an exit in the R32 of the HSBC Championships at the hands of Arthur Rinderknech. His loss to the Frenchman will be a bit of concern ahead of Wimbledon. Recently, a few glimpses of his campaign at the HSBC Championships were shared on social media by a fan. But in those pictures, Trinity Rodman found something very interesting! What was it?

In that post, there was a picture where Shelton was spotted sitting beside her father on a bench, donning a sleeveless T-shirt. After seeing that picture, Rodman shared that post on her own IG stories with the caption, “NOTHING LIKE STEALING MY SHIRT AND RIPPING THE SLEEVES OFF 😂😂.“

