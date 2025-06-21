Ben Shelton Earns Bold Grass Verdict as Ex-Pro Reveals Honest Fear Amid Wimbledon Buzz

“It is a surface where I could do very well and achieve great success, but I haven’t done anything yet.” American tennis sensation Ben Shelton was skeptical last season ahead of his Wimbledon campaign on grass. However, he did leave a mark, reaching the R16 in just his second appearance at the All England Club. It was notable considering he had failed to clear the second round in 2023. One can say the lefty is slowly getting habituated to the green surface each season. And now that he’s broken into the top 10, hopes are escalating for him to shine brightly at the 2025 Wimbledon. Some of the tennis bigwigs believe this way and one such key figure is ex-Aussie icon John Fitzgerald.

Since turning pro in 2022, Shelton has proved his mettle on hard and clay courts. For instance, he succeeded in reaching the semis in the 2023 US Open. And then earlier this season, he became the first American in 22 years, since Andy Roddick, to enter the semifinal stage of the Australian Open. However, on grass it’s been a different story for the 22-year-old, as he’s yet to win any title on this surface. But still, former tennis legend John Fitzgerald says he can “do serious damage” on this surface. How come?

Speaking during an episode of The Tennis podcast, dated June 19, Fitzgerald began by admiring Shelton’s top 10 debut. After reaching the fourth round at the French Open, before losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz, the American ensured his spot in the top 10. He’s there among two other Americans Taylor Fritz (No.4) and Tommy Paul (No.8). “The big mover for me is the Americans. They are pretty good, and of course, Ben Shelton has broken into the top 10 for the first time. So I don’t think there’s a ceiling on this lad.”

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 4, 2024 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning his second round match against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

When the host asked: “What is his ceiling?”, Fitzgerald replied, “I don’t think anyone knows. I think he’s a bit of throwback for me. He’s got a game that looks a bit like it was played ten years ago or fifteen years ago, but that can be a good thing.” He then shared an analysis of Shelton on different surfaces while backing his chances on grass. “He’s got some talent and some strengths and weaknesses that make him look like a more mature player. But I don’t know, I think on the clay, you would imagine he would struggle a bit more but on the hard court, it’s obviously where he grew up and on the grass he can do serious damage. So I think when you serve that well, no one wants to play you.”

Praising his advantage of being a left-hander, the ex-pro continued, “When you are a lefty and you serve that well, it is a difficult thing to combat if you are just a non-talented right-hander.” Fitzgerald even made an honest confession, saying, “I can tell you I wouldn’t have liked to play Ben Shelton.” Reason? “With that serve, and you are battling a way to hold your serve and, he can just blow it past you quickly, game after game.” So does that mean everything is good with the young American? Not really. Seems like certain tweaks are still needed.

Ben Shelton advised to work on his weak points

In the same podcast episode, John Fitzgerald mentioned that Ben Shelton needs to look at his tendency to commit errors. “I think he’s probably gonna keep his unforced errors down, and maybe his shot selection, for me sometimes, needs to be improved.”

The former Aussie pro added, “He gives always some points at the wrong time and plays some low percentage stuff when you should probably think about high percentage.” However, there’s no need to worry too much. All in all, “he’s good.”

After leaving a solid impression on clay in Paris earlier this month, Shelton arrived on grass last week. And guess what? He managed to enter the semis at the BOSS Open before losing to Germany’s Alexander Zverev. However, he couldn’t maintain the consistency in the next campaign.

At the Queen’s Club earlier this week, he faced a first-round exit. France’s Arthur Rinderknech edged him out in straights with a score line of 7-6(5), 7-6(4). With this loss, Shelton’s unimpressive record at the Queen’s Club continued. Last season, too, he was eliminated in the first round against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. However, the American would now like to focus fully on Wimbledon.

What are your thoughts on his prospects at the All England Club? Can he go beyond the fourth round this season and create history? Let us know in the comments below.