Ben Shelton Faces Medical Scare During Canadian Open Battle With Karen Khachanov

ByMintu Tomar

Aug 7, 2025 | 10:00 PM EDT

Ben Shelton’s journey was going like a smooth ride so far as the 22-year-old looked nearly invincible in Toronto. For more than a week, the World No.7 has dominated his rivals with sheer conviction and unmatched skills on the court. His compatriot and semi-final opponent Taylor Fritz was no exception. Shelton beat him comfortably in straight sets while also frustrating Fritz to the point where he broke his racket after the loss. Naturally, going into the final on Thursday, Shelton appeared to be a fan favorite, and his performance didn’t disappoint either. But then, there came a heavy blow.

During the epic title clash against Russian opponent Karen Khachanov, Shelton failed to find the momentum initially. The Russian took the first set in a tiebreak. But the American bounced back to snatch the second one and leveled the fight. Shortly after that, however, Shelton called for a medical time out (MTO). It seems there’s an issue in his quad area (on the front of the thigh).

This story is developing…

Can Ben Shelton overcome his injury to claim victory, or will Khachanov seize the opportunity?

