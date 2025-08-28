Ben Shelton & Frances Tiafoe Stand Against Taylor Townsend’s Disrespect at US Open

The tennis community is bustling with the on-court scuffle between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko after the American defeated her Latvian opponent in straight sets during the second round of the 2025 US Open. It seemed like Ostapenko was being a sore loser. Talking about the confrontation, Townsend told ESPN, “She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US.” And soon, the conversation enveloped other entities like Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton into the picture.

During the post-match press conference after Tiafoe defeated Martin Damm Jr., a reporter asked Tiafoe to weigh in on the heat between Townsend and Ostapenko. But first, the Maryland-born athlete wanted to know who had won. He said, “Oh, Taylor won? … Yeah, she’s a laugh one. I mean, she’s definitely, you can sit there and laugh at that. I guess I never think it needs to go there. No reason for it. I mean, I can’t speak too much to it, but I guess I don’t like it. I mean, no need to go there. If you lost, you lost. Keep it pushing. But I gotta see the video. I mean, I really, I don’t know what really happened. But I mean, no reason to ever go there. Like, keep it about tennis.”

Tiafoe even sent a shoutout to Taylor Townsend and congratulated her on her impressive win. But another reporter pointed out that the scuffle began because of net chords and asked the 17th ATP seed about the importance of apologizing in such scenarios. But does he actually enjoy such dramatic moments? Tiafoe’s answer? “That court thing is funny, right, ‘cause it’s like, yeah, you should do it.”

He claimed that even though the nets in NYC aren’t the tightest in the world, he’s still “happy to get on that court.” And as far as enjoying such friction is concerned, Tiafoe didn’t shy away. He said, “I think sometimes it’s good. I mean, it’s fun for fans. I mean, everyone likes a little altercation. But I mean, as long as it doesn’t go overboard, but the altercation is good. But again, I don’t know so much that happened. I didn’t watch the video or anything like that. But I do think back and forth are good. And sometimes it drives for good entertainment. But as long as it can’t go overboard.” He knew from his personal experience that going overboard was not fun at all.

But what about Ben Shelton? What does he think of Taylor Townsend’s verbal altercation? During the presser, he confessed that he hadn’t really heard everything that had taken place in the court. But did it come as a shock to him? Of course. Because his loyalty lies with his former mixed doubles partner. He stated, “Not the smartest thing to say to an American in New York City. But she handles her business. Always gonna back Taylor, you know.”

Nevertheless, Shelton was happy that Townsend emerged as the victor. After all, she’s pushing through the singles draw – something that she and Shelton couldn’t do during the mixed doubles. But Ostapenko wasn’t going to stay quiet forever. And she took to Instagram to break her silence about Taylor Townsend’s disrespect.

Jelena Ostapenko breaks her silence on the US Open spat with Taylor Townsend

Revealing her side of the story through social media, Ostapenko wrote, “Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn’t say sorry, but her answer was she doesn’t have to say sorry at all…” But doesn’t this contradict what Taylor Townsend said during her on-court interview? Well, that’s some food for thought.

The Latvian continued, “In the beginning of the match, all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at the net, which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match.” But as of now, we’re still in the dark about the actual sequence of events.

But one thing is for sure. The rivalry between Townsend and Ostapenko, which kick-started in 2018, has found a new direction. And both athletes will definitely do their best to secure a win when they collide with each other in the future.

What do you think of the on-court scuffle? While you ponder that, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog to catch real-time updates of the US Open.