Ben Shelton Gets Candid on Love Life as GF Trinity Rodman Steals Spotlight at the US Open

It’s always nice to see a sporting power couple, especially when both parties are excelling at their game and cheering the other one on. This year, the ‘it’ couple dominating the world of sports definitely seems to be Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman. With fans getting a preview of Trinity Rodman being the supportive girlfriend to Shelton through Wimbledon, they’re also looking forward to watching the tennis star go and support his Olympic gold medalist girlfriend at her upcoming soccer games!
When asked if this is what would be on the cards, considering Rodman made her debut back from a back injury on the 3rd of August and is set to play some important games with the
Washington Spirit, Shelton said, “Yeah, that’s the plan 100%. Hopefully. you know, she’s uh she’s been grinding to pull up to a lot of tournaments this year.” Shelton said of Rodman’s efforts to support him, despite the injury.
The world No. 6 added with an optimistic lilt, “At the beginning of the year, we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not really going to see each other.’ And she’s been to um Munich, Madrid, Paris, Wimbledon, Mayora, DC, Cincy. Yeah, we’re doing all right.” So, soon enough we might be able to see Shelton chewing his gum at one of Rodman’s soccer matches!
This is a developing story…for minute by minute updates from the US Open, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog.
