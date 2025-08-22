Ben Shelton Left Furious at Journalist Over Bizarre Question at the US Open

Ben Shelton has quickly established himself as one of tennis’s brightest stars. In just a few short years, he’s captured three career titles, built a net worth of $2 million from prize money and endorsements, and become one of the sport’s most marketable young faces. His 2025 season is already turning heads with another title in Montreal added to his resume, and his partnership with On, the performance brand co-founded by Roger Federer, has been going strong since 2023. Confident, ambitious, and unwilling to take any nonsense, Shelton is doing it all both on and off the court.

Heading into the US Open, tension is building, but Ben has shown solid form this season. He reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne and London and impressed with a fourth-round appearance in Paris, his toughest surface. Not to mention, he made it to the semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023, so expectations are high on him.

At a recent pre-tournament press conference, though, the spotlight briefly shifted from Ben Shelton’s on-court performances to his sponsorship with On. A reporter asked how important his partnership with On is, especially compared to Jack Draper, who recently switched from Nike to Vuori. Shelton paused and said, “What was the question?” making it clear he didn’t see the comparison since he has been with On from the start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When the reporter mentioned Draper “is not with one of the big ones,” Shelton fired back with a smile, “So On is not a big company? Did you see the earnings report a couple of weeks ago?” He ended the exchange firmly, “It’s not Nike or Adidas? Sorry, bro. I don’t like that question.” His reply showed his loyalty to On and confidence in the brand’s growing presence in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And why not? Ben Shelton’s partnership with On Running kicked off in early 2023, just as he was stepping into his pro career. Known for its Cloud sneakers and sleek tennis gear, On has quickly shot up the ranks, thanks in part to tennis legend Roger Federer becoming a partner back in 2019. Federer’s involvement gave the Swiss brand serious street cred in tennis circles.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Shelton isn’t just another athlete for On—he’s their first active male tennis player, which means he gets hands-on input with product design and a front-row seat to the company’s growth. On’s roster boasts stars like six-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek and Joao Fonseca, and even celebrites like Zendaya. By May 2025, On hit a whopping $19.65 billion valuation, climbing to third place behind Nike and Adidas among publicly traded shoe companies.

Beyond On, the 22-year-old also represents Yonex, wielding their iconic EZONE 98 racket, and in 2024 he became an ambassador for luxury watchmaker Rolex. He’s spoken openly about why he loves his relationship with On, highlighting the creative freedom and authentic collaboration that big brands often lack.

Ben Shelton reveals his thoughts on his clothing brand

Last year at the US Open, Shelton noticed something pretty clear on court—not just the players’ moves, but their outfits. “Not throwing any shade, but you go to the US Open, and you see the guys in Nike, and there’s 20 guys wearing the same thing, or Adidas, 20 guys wearing the same thing,” he told FOS. Maybe Federer agrees with that sentiment!

Back in 2018, Federer joined On as an entrepreneur, quickly becoming a close partner to the founders and the team. His experience helped shape product development, marketing, and fan experiences, while also fueling the athlete spirit that drives On’s high-performance culture. On even developed tennis-specific shoes like THE ROGER Pro to meet elite athletes’ needs. That partnership didn’t just spark innovation — it shot On into the big leagues alongside Nike and Adidas, catching Ben’s eye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“At first it was just me. I was the first active [men’s] tennis player that they signed. Obviously, they had Roger [Federer] with the shoe. … So it’s really special for me. I don’t think many people who work with clothing companies get as much access as On has given me. The ability to kind of grow with the company, I think, is really cool,” Shelton said.

Coming back to the on-court action, the stage is set for Ben to showcase not just his skills but his kit and grit at the US Open. His first match is against a qualifier or lucky loser, will he make a deep run this time around? Share your thoughts in the comments below!