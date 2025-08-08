Ben Shelton Makes Emotional Trinity Rodman Admission After Historic Canadian Open Win: “Fight for Me”

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman, a sporting power couple, are known for their public displays of support for each other. Rodman, a soccer star, has often been seen cheering for Shelton from the stands during his matches. During the 2025 Wimbledon, she even joined his family in his player box for quite a few matches. Talking about Shelton’s support for his girlfriend, earlier this year, when Rodman made a comeback to the USWNT by scoring a stunning goal in the friendly match against Brazil, the tennis star highlighted that moment on his IG story with the caption, “🔒🇺🇸.” Then, recently, when Rodman yet again made a strong comeback after staying three months away from action, Shelton showed his support to the Washington Spirit star.

In their previous match against the Portland Thorns, Trinity Rodman was benched until the 76th minute of the match. But within 16 minutes of her re-entry to the field, she scored a stunner in the 92nd to wrap up the match for her team by a 2-1 margin. Reacting to this incredible performance, Ben Shelton shared an IG story with the caption, “Plays 15 mins first game back and scores a banger. The truth.” Now, after his recent triumph over Karen Khachanov in the Canadian Open final by a 6(5)-7,6-4,7-6(3), he was yet again spotted showering love and admiration for his girlfriend.

During his post-match interview, Shelton said, “I want to thank God. I feel so blessed. To have opportunities like this, not many people in life get to experience things like this. The joy I feel today isn’t just because of the win. It’s because of the people I get to spend every day with. The people I love. The people that love me. The people that will fight for me and have my back. There’s a couple here. There’s a whole lot that aren’t here. My whole extended family. Especially my mom and my sister and my girlfriend. They’ve been with me every single day even though they haven’t been here in Canada. I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life.”