Ben Shelton Makes Feelings Clear as US Open Doubles Partner Makes WTA History

Taylor Townsend’s path was forged in fire, not ease. At 16, she stood as junior world No. 1, an AO champion, and a Wimbledon doubles winner, yet praise soon turned to criticism. Lacking the sculpted frame expected of elite juniors, she was barred from the junior US Open, sent to Florida to “fix” her fitness, and stripped of USTA funding. She became a living question: What should a professional athlete look like? Now, after years of relentless fight, she has risen to the top tier of doubles, and guess what? Even Ben Shelton reacts as his US Open partner attains a historic WTA feat.

Taylor Townsend is poised to claim the WTA doubles World No. 1 ranking on Monday after powering into the Washington, D.C., final alongside China’s Zhang Shuai. Their run included a semifinal victory over Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, a match cut short when Raducanu retired while trailing 4-1 in the opening set because of illness.

“It feels like a dream and is without a doubt one of the highlights of my career,” Townsend told the WTA. “I loved watching doubles, especially Martina Navratilova play, and it’s an incredible honor to join the list of amazing players to have earned the No.1 ranking.” Moments later, Ben Shelton, who is going to play US Open mix doubles with Townsend, made sure the world didn’t miss the news.

The moment Taylor Townsend officially climbed to the pinnacle of the WTA doubles rankings, the tour’s Instagram page captured it with a celebratory post that read, “DC Doubles Final AND the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings World No.1 title unlocked 🔓.” The message spread quickly, igniting waves of congratulations, and among those amplifying the news was ATP star Ben Shelton, who shared the post to his own Instagram stories, highlighting the historic achievement for his US Open doubles partner.

Townsend’s rise marks her as the 50th player in history to hold the WTA doubles World No. 1 ranking since its inception on September 10, 1984. She also becomes the 13th American to join that elite list, standing alongside names like Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver, Gigi Fernandez, Lindsay Davenport, Corina Morariu, Lisa Raymond, Liezel Huber, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula.

Her milestone carries even more distinction. Townsend will be the fifth left-hander to achieve this honor, following Navratilova, Lucie Safarova, Ekaterina Makarova, and Storm Hunter. She will also become the first mother ever to reach World No. 1 in WTA doubles. After giving birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey, in March 2021, Townsend returned to the professional circuit in April 2022 and has since built a path defined by resilience and relentless ambition.

In doing so, she will end the reign of her usual partner, Katerina Siniakova, who holds 161 career weeks and 46 consecutive weeks at the top. Both players’ rankings have largely been fueled by their shared results: two titles (the Australian Open and Dubai this year), one additional final (the WTA Finals last season), four semifinals (including the US Open last year and Indian Wells, Miami, and Wimbledon this season), and two quarterfinals (Cincinnati last year and Roland Garros this year).

The separation between their rankings comes from the remaining results. While Siniakova’s additional three best performances yield 835 points, Townsend’s tally will climb to either 945 or 1,120 points, depending on the outcome of the Washington final. For Townsend, who lists Navratilova as her tennis idol, this achievement places her name on the same legendary roll she once admired from afar.

Meanwhile, across the ATP courts, the energy is just as electric. Ben Shelton, fueled by his own surge, continues his march at the Citi DC Open and now prepares for a high-stakes semifinal, carrying the same momentum that made him a vocal supporter of Townsend’s historic rise.

Shelton defeats Tiafoe on scorching Washington night

Ben Shelton powered past fellow American Frances Tiafoe 7-6(2), 6-4 in a thrilling Washington Open quarterfinal played under oppressive humidity in the nation’s capital. Firing an ace on match point, Shelton not only sealed his spot in the semifinals but also avenged the five-set defeat Tiafoe had handed him at last year’s U.S. Open, another step in what has been a breakout season for the 22-year-old left-hander.

Tiafoe, the hometown favorite, drew strong energy from the crowd but faltered at a pivotal moment. Serving for the first set at 6-5, he failed to close, opening the door for Shelton to force a tiebreak that he dominated with fearless shot-making.

The second set turned on a marathon sixth game at 3-3. In a tense battle, Tiafoe double-faulted on break point, handing Shelton the edge he needed. From there, the younger American’s booming serve took command, carrying him to the finish line and igniting cheers, even as an uninvited bug briefly interrupted play, prompting a quick, stomping intervention from a ball boy that amused players and fans alike.

Afterward, Shelton embraced the moment. “It was a tough one for sure but enjoyable nonetheless,” he told Tennis Channel. “I love playing against Foe. Difficult guy to play against but playing him here in the U.S., especially being here in D.C., it was packed, it was a great atmosphere. I couldn’t be happier.”

That mindset now sets the stage for an electrifying semifinal. Shelton’s next opponent, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, arrives with his own momentum after toppling American top seed Taylor Fritz.

With both riding high, a high-voltage three-setter could be on the horizon.