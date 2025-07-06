Ben Shelton Makes ‘Huge’ Admission as Trinity Rodman Lights Up Wimbledon Crew

Ben Shelton is soaring high at Wimbledon, charging into the pre-quarterfinals with fire and flair. After last year’s R16 exit to Jannik Sinner, the American star is rewriting his story. “There are a lot of positives to take from that because I feel like my game is improving a lot,” he had said with grit after his Roland Garros fourth-round loss just weeks ago. And now, that growth shines. But what’s fueling this surge? It’s the powerful presence of his inner circle: Trinity Rodman, his beloved, and his sister standing strong by his side on tour, lifting him higher.

Right after sealing his R32 win on Court 1, Ben Shelton opened up about the priceless presence of his inner circle, his beloved Trinity Rodman and sister Emma, throughout his Wimbledon run. When asked how vital it is to have them around, he didn’t hold back: “It’s huge. Not just being on the court, but also, you know, we’re staying in a house. So, to have friends and family, people to hang out with, you know, people my age, it’s nice. We’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously, really close with my sister, and so all of us have kind of, you know, been having fun this week, enjoying the off days and the match days the same.”

He went on to reflect on how their presence brings more than just comfort; it brings joy in the grind of a long, demanding season. “So, yeah, it’s been great. It’s important to me. The tennis season’s long, so the times where you can get people together to come travel with you or be at a tournament, especially if it’s a big tournament, it’s a lot of fun. And I know that me and my whole family, everybody enjoy it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t the first time Ben Shelton has felt the powerful presence of Trinity Rodman courtside. Remember that bizarre cliffhanger against Rinky Hijikata? The one where Shelton was just one game away from sealing the win before the match was suspended because of fading light? Less than a minute of play left, and yet, the moment still had magic. Why? Because his biggest cheerleader was right there with him.

AD

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 240708 — LONDON, July 8, 2024 — Ben Shelton celebrates scoring during the men s singles 4th round match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Ben Shelton of the United States at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 7, 2024. SPBRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-DAY 7 HanxYan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Trinity Rodman wasn’t just another face in the crowd that night. She was in it, completely immersed. A short 20-second clip shared by ESPN showed Shelton chatting with his family during a break, wiping sweat off his face as he stood beside them. And sitting right there, almost frozen in admiration, was Rodman. The 22-year-old soccer phenom had her eyes locked on him, her smile unwavering, as if every word he spoke was gold. Call us hopeless romantics, but it was the kind of look that doesn’t lie.

Even during the European clay swing, Rodman made her presence felt. At the Madrid Open, she was there again, front and center, as Shelton battled Argentine Mariano Navone in a grueling three-setter. An image of the Washington Spirit star cheering from the crowd did the rounds on social media, proof once again that she’s not just present, she’s invested.

Now, with Shelton marching into Wimbledon’s R16 for a clash with Lorenzo Sonego, his inner circle continues to fuel his rise. Alongside Rodman, there’s another force, his sister, Emma Shelton.

She’s been courtside every match, and Ben knows it. So much so, he even gave a heartfelt shoutout to her employer, Morgan Stanley.

Ben Shelton thanks Morgan Stanley for his sister’s Wimbledon break

Shelton’s girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman, has been traveling with the team and lending her voice all week long, but this time, the “lucky charm” crown belonged elsewhere. After his dominant win over Marton Fucsovics, the 22-year-old American ace delivered a heartfelt post-match interview, where he thanked his tight-knit support system. And then came a special shoutout for the one who’s been in the stands for every single match, his sister, Emma Shelton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I have been playing well this week. It’s not just me here; I have a great team. My parents are here, and my girlfriend is here. Also, my sister is here; she’s been here in every match I played in this tournament. She’s been my lucky charm, but she has work back in the US, so on Monday, she works for Morgan Stanley. So when you have something next, so… give her a couple of extra days off so she can really give this role, and that’d be great,” he added.

Later that evening, Shelton gave fans a behind-the-scenes look via Instagram, posting a lighthearted moment from what looked like his hotel room. In the clip, he playfully teased Emma, asking, “you got the week off or what?” Emma, breaking into a joyful dance, clearly hoped the answer was yes, only for Ben to follow up with a triumphant, “shoutout to Morgan Stanley.”

The story didn’t end there. Emma joined the fun, reposting the clip with a cheeky caption of her own: “thank you MS 💙💙💙, return flight got cancelled 🤪.” It was sibling gold, pure, candid, and brimming with joy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with his family firmly by his side and momentum building, Ben Shelton stands one match away from his first-ever Wimbledon QF. The only question left: can he take down the Italian and keep the dream alive?