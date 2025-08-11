Ben Shelton Pens 3-Word Message as Injury Woes Derail Opponent’s Cincinnati Open Dream

Despite making several long runs this year, including an SF run at the Australian Open, Ben Shelton failed to make it count on most occasions before the Canadian Open. In Toronto, he somehow managed to pull things in his favor and secure his first title of the 2025 season. Shelton surged to a career-high world number and also became the youngest American ATP Masters champion in two decades after his 6(5)-7,6-4,7-6(3) win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov. As things stand, it seems he has now started his campaign in Cincinnati, from where he left in Toronto!

Following his incredible comeback victory against Khachanov, Shelton said, “It’s a surreal feeling. It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.” After securing his third title of his career in Toronto, he has now got off to a winning start at the Cincinnati Open. In his first match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, he got off to a stellar start, securing the first set by 6-3, but in the second set, things took a different turn!

The Argentinian was forced to withdraw from the match when the score was at 3-1 in favor of Shelton in the second set. Seeing his opponent withdrawing from that match due to a knee injury, Ben Shelton shared a heartfelt message on the TV camera after the match. He wrote, “Get Better Camilo 🙂 “. Classy gesture from ‘Big Ben’!

Ranked 47th in the world, Camilo Ugo Carabelli grasped his knee on the first point of the fourth game of the second set after an awkward movement coming forward into the court. He took a Medical Time Out (MTO), but despite that, the Argentinian couldn’t move freely, and hence he was forced to withdraw from this epic contest after completing Shelton’s service game. With this win, Ben Shelton now faces the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round. What did the American superstar say in his post-match interview, though?

Ben Shelton looks keen to grab his opportunities with both hands in Cincinnati

Having already played almost 51 matches this season and winning 34 out of them, Ben Shelton looks a formidable opponent ahead of the 2025 US Open. The 22-year-old left-handed tennis star is currently on a seven-match winning streak. Competing just three days after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto, Shelton said, “It’s definitely not easy to play a couple of days after winning a title.“

No Canadian Open champion had won their Cincinnati opener since 2021, but Ben Shelton had to play just 64 minutes in his first match at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Sharing his thoughts on this, he first admitted that it’s not the way he wanted to end this match and yet again wished Camilo Ugo Carabelli a quick recovery.

Having said that, Ben Shelton also added, “I’m just excited for the opportunity to play here in Cincinnati. This is the tournament where I had a big breakthrough and one that I never want to miss.” Even after clinching his title in Toronto, Shelton showcased his excitement to take part in this tournament in Cincinnati. He even hailed this as one of his favorite tournaments!

Ben Shelton’s impressive performances in the last few weeks have drawn praise from his peers. In the final against Karen Khachanov, Shelton fired 16 aces, topping out at 143 mph on his serve. Seeing this, in a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Tommy Paul said, “Ben’s always been pretty good at the net, but he’s gotten a lot better. I love watching that kind of tennis.” Can ‘Big Ben’ keep his flamboyant tennis intact and showcase his dominance in Cincinnati as well? Share your thoughts in the comment box.