Ben Shelton Rallies Behind Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz & More to Break 20-Year-Old US Open Drought

“This is the best court in tennis,” said Ben Shelton during his on-court interview following decimating the Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse in the opening round of the US Open. The American also went on to note that the Big Apple tournament felt like “home” to him. And yet, despite Shelton’s high regard for the final Grand Slam of the year, one fact remains like an insatiable itch: no American has won at the Flushing Meadows final since Andy Roddick did it last in 2003.

Naturally, the 22-year-old Atalanta, Georgia, native would like nothing more than to put an end to the US Open drought. With both Shelton and Taylor Fritz starting off strong in New York and Frances Tiafoe’s first match just around the corner, home fans are bracing up with hope once again. And Shelton is all about rallying behind the US stars.

In the post-match presser, Ben Shelton elaborated on why the US Open is always a fun place to play alongside his national teammates. In a YouTube upload by the official channel of the event, Shelton could be heard being asked about how the tournament feels like a showcase for the Americans. “I think it’s cool,” he said, “It’s cool because, you know, this is the biggest stage for us and we always seem to play our best.” He went on to explain further how his colleagues always seem to be at their competitive best in New York.

“Frances plays the best tennis of the year here. I like to think that I do as well. Obviously, ran into him third round last year, but still, you know, one of my favorite matches of the year when I go back and watch it. One of the highest levels that I played all year in 2024,” Ben went on. He also mentioned Taylor, who was the first American man since 2006 to reach the US Open final, when he finished the tournament as the runner-up last year. “Fritz was in the final, which is his best Grand Slam uh result, but all the other guys I feel like are really dangerous here, too,” Shelton said.

The world No. 6 also revealed that there’s a certain sense of camaraderie that works between the Americans at the US Open, especially with the over-two-decade-long absence of an American star winning at the tournament. “All of us are pushing to do our own thing, but also for sure, cheering on the other guys,” Shelton told the reporters.

But while the men continue their quest to bring the US Open trophy home, the women have had much better luck: Flushing Meadows regularly sees American women claiming the title, suggesting they are placed much better off than their male counterparts.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist Shelton took 2 hours and 7 minutes to win his first match of the US Open 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and oust Buse from the competition at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Fritz took even fewer minutes to post a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow American Emilio Nava. Tiafoe will start his own journey by taking on Japan’s Yashihito Nishioka later today.

And while Shelton remains hopeful for the road ahead, it seems like the tennis experts are also getting behind his dream.

Ben Shelton and his comrades have the pundits’ confidence, but it’s a long road ahead

Last month, Renzo Furlan admitted to Paolo Vannini that the American squad looks pretty decent for the US Open. “I expect a lot from the Americans, Paul and Fritz,” the retired Italian tennis star seemed to hold both Taylor and Tommy Paul in high regard. Despite the Olympic medalist not having a lot to show for himself since the Eastbourne Open in June, the fact that Fritz became a finalist at last year’s US Open seems to be enough for the Italian to believe that the former will come back to New York with a looming hunger to prove himself.

via Imago

Tiafoe, on the other hand, crashed out of the CITI Open quarterfinal after a defeat to Shelton. But despite the three of these stars not having a lot of recent success, Shelton continues to believe that banding together to end the lack of US Open silverware is the only way for the American male stars to overcome the slump. But the rising Turk also knows that holding the horses might be a good idea, too.

“As soon as you start looking ahead of yourself, you stumble over your own feet,” said Ben, who has had his fair share of Grand Slam losses this year to the likes of Janik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. What do you think? Should Shelton & Co. lay low, or go all out, with all guns blazing? Tell us! Also, follow EssentiallySports’ live US Open blog to make sure you don’t miss out on any new developments!