Ben Shelton Reacts After Ball Kids Follow ‘Dangerous’ Canadian Open Rule: “Most Ridiculous Thing”

“You know, the liquid power comes from all the connected links of your body working together at the right time as efficiently as possible, and that’s where you get the guy who generated tremendous power, and Ben does everything needed.” These were the words of ex-pro Stan Smith, last year, while describing American youngster Ben Shelton’s style of hitting serves. He had already shown his capabilities during the US Open in 2023. Back then, the youngster hit shots that touched speeds ranging between 147 and 149 mph. And two years later, he’s only added to his monstrous serving style, increasing the speed level even further. So if you happen to be at the receiving end – god bless you.

Remember how a fan in the crowd last month, at the Citi Open, almost got hit by Shelton’s bullet-like ace? Interestingly, the fan had already received a prior warning. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you are sitting in the first row, when the players are serving, please pay attention. The ball is coming really fast,” informed the chair umpire beforehand. The female spectator was fortunate as the ball only hit her leg. But what about the ball kids on the court? Well, they are not so lucky most of the time – and Shelton knows it well.

After winning his maiden Masters 1000 title on Thursday night in Toronto, Shelton had a special message for all the ball kids. The American beat Karen Khachanov in the Canadian Open final with a score line of 6-7, 6-4, 7-6(3). During the presentation ceremony, the ATP pro couldn’t help but express his gratitude to the ball kids who had to suffer due to his lethal shots, owing to a “dangerous” event rule. Shelton began, “I want to thank the ball kids. You guys have a policy here where when we hit a serve, you’re supposed to try to catch it out of the air. And I’m not sure who came up with that.”

via Imago Image Credits: Ben Shelton/Instagram

Amazed by the ball kids’ courage, he added, “It seems a little bit dangerous, but a few of y’all caught. I hit it like 230 (kmph). You caught it out of the air. Surely, You guys have some kind of career in professional sports. Because that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. If there’s any broken fingers, I’m sorry.”

