Ben Shelton Reveals Father’s Untold Role in Ending 21-Year American Drought After Toronto

Back in April at the Munich Open, when asked by the ATP Tour about his biggest fan, Ben Shelton hesitated, caught between two giants in his life. “Probably one of my parents. My mom or my dad. I think actions speak louder than words,” he admitted. Those words rang louder than ever this week, as Bryan Shelton, the architect of his son’s rise, once again guided from the shadows. Now, with Ben crowned the youngest American ATP Masters 1000 champion since 21-year-old Andy Roddick’s 2004 Miami triumph, he makes an honest admission about his father after ending a 21-year American drought.

Ben Shelton has rocketed to a career-high World No. 6, etching his name in history as the youngest American ATP Masters 1000 champion in two decades. Under the bright Toronto lights, he delivered a pulsating finale at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, toppling Karen Khachanov in a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) battle that throbbed with tension. Known for being one of tennis’ fiercest frontrunners, Shelton proved this night that he could stare down the storm, absorb the blows, and claw back with a vengeance.

But it wasn’t just raw talent that turned the tide. It was the quiet, razor-sharp wisdom from the man in his corner, his father and coach, Bryan Shelton. Taking his father’s words to heart, Ben shifted gears in the second and third sets, storming up the court with a more aggressive stance, daring to meet Khachanov’s power head-on.

On court, Shelton gave credit where it was due. “He was right,” Shelton said of his dad’s advice. “Karen was bullying me around the court. The way he hit his forehand tonight, the way he was cutting off the court, the way he was serving, it felt like I had a freight train coming at me. So it was uncomfortable to move forward. The ball was coming at me even faster.”

The change in approach sparked the comeback. “But I started being able to redirect, get some big shots off of my own, and kind of flip the momentum of that match. So that was huge for me. I love the way that he coaches me. He usually leaves stuff up to me. He gives me a lot of suggestions. He knows me better than anyone in the world, so he’s well qualified to give me those suggestions.”