Ben Shelton Reveals Fiery Tiebreaker Drama That Sent Canadian Open Into Chaos

Insane Drama! Ben Shelton rallies in the third set to outlast Italy’s Flavio Cobolli for a QF spot at the 2025 Canadian Open. With his 6-4,4-6,7-6(1) win against Cobolli on Sunday night, Shelton has now secured his 29th win of this season, and guess what? He has won 10 out of his last 12 matches. ‘Big Ben’ is in red-hot form at the moment, and this will also be his seventh QF of the 2025 season. Talking about all the drama that took place in this epic duel, tensions rose in the fourth game when Cobolli held serve after receiving treatment on his legs during the changeover. Clearly, the Italian didn’t look too comfortable, and it seemed he was suffering from some cramps…

Cobolli was forced to call the physio twice for quick massages. But somehow, he managed to keep fighting in this match and was inches closer to depriving Shelton of his 100th tour-level win. However, despite putting up a strong show, Flavio Cobolli had to eventually go down to the world number 7. But the drama didn’t end there! Both these players were spotted engaging in a heated exchange at the net after the match. And this fiery ending added more fuel to their fourth meeting on the Tour. What was the fuss all about, though?

Ben Shelton didn’t look quite impressed with Flavio Cobolli’s hostile gesture during the match. He confronted him, seeking an explanation for such. “You went like this (imitating Cobolli’s gesture),” said Shelton. In reply to this, Cobolli said, “It’s not with you. You deserve it, this match, but it’s not always with you.” Hearing this, the American concluded, “You tell me that. Okay, thank you.” However, they continued chatting on this for a few more minutes before Cobolli eventually made his way out of the stadium. Later on, after the match, Ben Shelton was asked to shed light on their chat at the net. Replying to that, the American said, “He just made a gesture in the tiebreaker in asked him about it. He said it wasn’t towards me, so we’re cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

This was Ben Shelton’s second successive victory (the previous one was at the 2025 Mexican Open) against Flavio Cobolli, and with this win, he has now taken his H2H record to 2-2. Last time, after his match against the Italian in Acapulco, Shelton explained the real motivation behind defeating Cobolli in that match. He said, “That was one I wanted really bad…It’s never easy going into a match being 0-2 against somebody. Like I said in Australia, you go 0-3 and they become your daddy, so I was fighting again for that not to happen, and happy with the performance.“

With this win, Shelton is now all set to face the 2025 Citi Open champion, Alex de Minaur, in the QF. What else did the Americans say after booking his spot in the QF, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Shelton analyzes his tough battle against Flavio Cobolli

Despite having made plenty of long runs this year, which earned him a major boost in the rankings, Ben Shelton is yet to win a title this season. On the other hand, Alex de Minaur (ranked 8th) recently secured a 5-7,6-1,7-6(3) win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Citi Open final. This will be Shelton’s first meeting with the Aussie, so considering their form this season, we can surely expect a lot of fireworks in this match.

But talking about his match against Flavio Cobolli, Ben Shelton went on to add, “Really difficult match. I was down and out, being a breakdown in the third, the way that he was playing. I gave myself a second chance, and I did a good job with it, kind of running from there. A really difficult opponent for me, someone who’s gotten me in three sets after I’ve won the first set twice.” Ge believes he did a good job rallying and finding a way to put returns in the court late in the match. But having said that, Shelton admitted that he was struggling a bit with his two biggest weapons, the serve and the first-ball forehand.

How many aces did he hit in this match, though? He hit 12 aces against Cobolli. Although it was the lowest if we draw a comparison with his previous two matches in this tournament, still, ‘Big Ben‘ has hammered 47 aces in total in these three matches. Astonishing! Ben Shelton is happy with the way he showed his mental toughness in this match, and with this win, he has now become the eighth man born in the 21st century and the ninth active American to reach the 100-wins mark. Can he now reach his first ATP Masters 1000 SF?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Shelton has a 16-7 record on hard courts this year, and if he wins the title here, then he’d surpass Novak Djokovic to become the new world number 6. That will surely boost his confidence ahead of the 2025 US Open!