Ben Shelton Reveals the Overlooked Weapon Behind Taylor Fritz’s Wimbledon Threat

Ben Shelton has swiftly emerged as one of America’s brightest hopes on the Grand Slam stage. “For me, it’s really special to be playing at these big tournaments and playing my best tennis at the big tournaments,” he declared after a gritty AO win over Lorenzo Sonego in January. His game continues to rise, especially on grass, where his grass court win-loss now stands at 11-10, with a win percentage of 52.38%, bolstered by his latest triumph over Márton Fucsovics. Yet, in a sport where mental sharpness is king, Shelton admits the sharpest minds on the court belong to two familiar faces: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Curious much?

Nine sets played, nine sets won, and Ben Shelton is on a tear at Wimbledon 2025. The 22-year-old American crushed Hungarian lucky loser Márton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to become the youngest American since the US Open winner, Andy Roddick, in 2004 to reach the fourth round at three majors in a single year. And if anyone doubted his intent, his opening service game sent shockwaves, 145mph, then 146, and a monstrous 147mph bomb to cap it off.

But Shelton isn’t just about firepower. Right after his commanding win, he opened up about the brains behind the brawn in today’s game, naming fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe as the two sharpest minds currently competing on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the glow of his straight-sets victory over Márton Fucsovics, the 10th-ranked Ben Shelton stepped into his post-match press conference with the calm confidence of a man on a mission. But when asked who he believes has the sharpest tennis minds on tour, the rising American didn’t rush to answer. “Tough question,” he said thoughtfully. “There’s a lot. Everyone is sharp in their own way.”

AD

via Imago Ben Shelton during his first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 01 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15380417ff

Then Shelton first spotlighted Taylor Fritz, praising the fellow American’s strategic depth. “Like, you know, Taylor Fritz has a great tennis mind, and he knows what he has to do to win matches and he’s very objective, and he knows why he lost matches as soon as he walks off the court. And you can see him talking through it during the match with his box,” he explained. “He’s not getting coached as much during the match. He’s just talking through and making adjustments and telling them what’s going on. I think he has a great tennis mind.”

And he’s not wrong! Taylor Fritz is injecting Wimbledon with the drama and fire it craves. In his opener, he staged a roaring comeback from two sets down against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a match so intense it spilled into a second day due to curfew. Then, in his next clash against Gabriel Diallo, he delivered another five-set thriller, proving he’s built for the long haul. By the third round, Fritz found a smoother rhythm, dropping just one set against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to punch his ticket to the R16. With each match, he’s carrying US hopes higher, one fearless swing at a time.

Then came a nod to another countryman, the Big Foe, Frances Tiafoe. “I think Francis Tiafoe has a great tennis mind, and him in full flight,” Shelton said. “The decisions that he’s making on the fly, his processing is so quick, but how he sees the game. He is really impressive, and he may fool you by you know the laughing and joking around all the time, but he’s a really sharp tennis mind.”

Shelton didn’t stop at his peers. He pulled the conversation toward greatness, invoking a legend, Roger Federer. “So I know maybe that sounds biased cuz those are two Americans, but if I had to put one other guy in there, I mean I’ve talked to Roger a few times, you know just just about the game, and what kind of stuck out to me is how simple he put it.”

“He’s watching tennis all the time and you know no matter the level… the commitment to, you know, just the game and love for the game and seeing that all the time,” Shelton said. “And then the way that he was able to like simplify the game, dumb it down, not make it more complicated than it has to be—I thought was really impressive.”

Now, as he barrels toward the business end of Wimbledon, the American is not only growing with each match but also soaking up wisdom from some of the game’s finest minds, past and present, while crafting a mental edge of his own.

Ben Shelton acknowledges the tough challenge ahead in the R16

Marton Fucsovics came ready to battle, but Ben Shelton was locked in like a man possessed. The Hungarian now ranked 105 after once reaching No. 31 in 2019, pushed back with grit, but Shelton’s blazing form was undeniable. With a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, the 22-year-old stormed into the R16, matching his best Wimbledon run to date and sending a clear message: he’s not just here to play, he’s here to contend.

Though the second set stretched tight, Shelton showed nerves of steel in the tie-break, grabbing it 7-4 before taking an early break in the third to seize control. His explosive, all-court game hit full throttle as he surged to a 5-1 lead. Fucsovics managed to break once, but the lefty responded with another break to seal the deal in style. And now, the challenge only gets tougher.

Next up: Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, who scraped through a 5-set marathon against Brandon Nakashima. The scoreline: 6-7(5), 7-6(8), 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), came after five hours and four minutes of pure grit, making it the longest match of the tournament so far. Shelton knows what’s coming, and he’s not shying away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s a great player,” Shelton said of Sonego. “I played him tight in Australia this year, I played him tight in Roland Garros, so it’s only fitting we do it in Wimbledon. Grass is a good surface for him, it’ll be difficult, but I like my chances right now, the way I’m playing, the way the crowd is helping with my energy.”

Their rivalry is building fast. They’ve faced off 4 times already, with Shelton holding the edge 3-1. Their most recent clash? A five-set war in the 1st round at Roland Garros just last month, a duel that showcased both men’s hunger and heart.

Now, the stakes are higher, the grass is greener, and Centre Court dreams are alive. Can Shelton rise to the moment and push deeper into his Wimbledon quest, or will Sonego ride the momentum of his epic victory and flip the script? The stage is set, and the battle awaits!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For real-time updates from SW19, visit EssentiallySports’ Live Blog.