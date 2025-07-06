Ben Shelton’s Cheeky Wimbledon Plea Pays Off as “Lucky Charm” Gets Morgan Stanley Backing

Wimbledon has hit its fever pitch, and Ben Shelton is keeping the American dream alive deep into the draw. After a rough patch, his SF stumble at the Boss Open, followed by back-to-back defeats at the HSBC Championship and Mallorca, Shelton has stormed back, recently toppling Marton Fucsovics to punch his ticket to the R16. But wait, does he have a secret weapon? Absolutely. His sister, Emma Shelton, has been by his side throughout Wimbledon, and after his latest win, Ben gave a thunderous shoutout to her employer. Curious to know the reason?

Ben Shelton has been firing on all cylinders at Wimbledon, and while his girlfriend, US soccer star Trinity Rodman, has been a vocal force of support, it was his sister, Emma Shelton, who stole the spotlight as his “lucky charm.” Following his victory over Marton Fucsovics, the 22-year-old American sensation delivered a heartfelt, candid moment in his post-match interview, expressing deep gratitude to those rallying behind him throughout the tournament.

“I have been playing well this week. It’s not just me here; I have a great team. My parents are here, and my girlfriend is here. Also, my sister is here; she’s been here in every match I played in this tournament,” Shelton revealed. “She’s been my lucky charm, but she has work back in the US, so on Monday, she works for Morgan Stanley. So when you have something next, so… give her a couple of extra days off so she can really give this role, and that’d be great.”

And just hours ago, Ben Shelton lit up his IG stories straight from what looked like his hotel room, capturing a golden sibling moment. His sister, Emma, appeared in the background when Ben playfully asked, “you got the week off or what?” Emma burst into a joyful dance, clearly hoping for the green light, only for Ben to follow it up with a victorious, “shoutout to Morgan Stanley.” But the plot thickens. Emma later reposted the same story with her own twist, captioning it, “thank you MS 💙💙💙, return flight got cancelled 🤪.”

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 1, 2025 Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Ben Shelton of the United States returns a shot during his match against Alex Bolt of Australia on day two at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Much like her brother Ben, Emma Shelton carved her tennis journey through the collegiate circuit. After transferring from the University of South Carolina, she joined the Florida Gators in 2021 and made her mark. During the 2022–23 season, she dominated at the Bedford Cup, winning all five of her singles matches and capturing the Green Bracket individual title.

But long before Ben Shelton became the tennis sensation we know today, he disliked the sport. It was Emma who lit the spark, her game inspired him to pick up a racket. “She used to beat me all the time at first, not anymore,” Ben once admitted. “We practice together pretty much every day, but we don’t always play matches against each other.”

While Ben chose the professional route, Emma walked a different path. She now works as a Virtual Engagement Associate at Morgan Stanley, though tennis never truly left her world. She’s often spotted courtside, cheering Ben on with unmatched passion. After his title win in Houston last year, Emma proudly posted a heartfelt congratulatory message, celebrating her brother’s climb through the ranks.

And now, as Ben eyes Centre Court glory, he hasn’t forgotten the one who once beat him down the baseline, his sister, his lucky charm, his day-one believer.

Ben Shelton opens up after his latest victory at Wimbledon

As statements of intent go, Ben Shelton’s opening service game on Saturday was pure fire. He lit up Court No. 1 with a barrage of thunderous serves, 145mph to start, 146mph on the third point, and a jaw-dropping 147mph by the fifth. It was a blistering pace that could’ve sent Marton Fucsovics packing right then and there.

But the Hungarian, once ranked No. 31 and now sitting at 105, dug deep to hold his ground. Still, Shelton was on a mission. With a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, he stormed into the R16, matching his previous best at Wimbledon with swagger.

“I had a lot of fun,” Shelton said with a grin. “It’s always special playing at Wimbledon. This is my third time playing on Court No. 1. Hopefully I get a few more matches on one of these two big courts. I’m trying to make my way to Centre Court. Maybe I’ll get there one day.” And at this rate, that dream doesn’t just seem possible, it feels inevitable.

Though Fucsovics pushed hard in the second set, Shelton rose to the moment. He locked down the tiebreak 7-4, then surged in the third with an early break and a 5-1 lead. The Hungarian clawed one back, but the American left-hander struck again to seal a commanding win. His explosive all-court game was in full flow, charged by the energy of the crowd and the moment.

Up next is Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, a familiar foe. “He’s a great player,” Shelton acknowledged. “I played him tight in Australia this year, I played him tight in Roland Garros so it’s only fitting we do it in Wimbledon.” Grass suits the Italian’s game, but Shelton’s confidence is sky-high. “It’ll be difficult, but I like my chances right now, the way I’m playing, the way the crowd is helping with my energy.”

Now, with a quarterfinal ticket on the line, the big question looms: Can Ben Shelton step up and carry the American dream onto Centre Court?

