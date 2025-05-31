Ben Shelton Silently Credits the Game-Changer Behind American Surge at French Open 2025

By far, the 2025 season has been one of the most standout seasons for American women’s tennis. Other than Madison Keys’ heroics at the 2025 AO, players like Jessica Pegula, McCartney Kessler, Amanda Anisimova, and even Emma Navarro got their hands on a title this year. Although the top-ranked American WTA star, Coco Gauff couldn’t win a title so far, she reached the finals in Madrid and Rome. Seeing this massive surge in their performances, Keys said, “I just think that our depth is pretty incredible…I think that the U.S. women have pretty consistently done really well.” Even the ATP star, Taylor Fritz, admitted, “I think the women have been doing an incredible job of that for a long, long time, and I think the guys kind of need to step it up a little bit.” It has been almost 22 years since an American men’s player won a major title. Although last year’s US Open finalist, Fritz, got knocked out of the 2025 French Open, three American men’s players have already secured their spots in the fourth round. Keeping his fingers crossed, Ben Shelton gently spilled the beans on the secret to this success.

It’s the first time that all three men, i.e., Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul, have reached the second week of the French Open. This is the first time in three decades that America has had three different male players in the second week of the Roland Garros. The last time it happened was in 1995, when Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, and Jim Courier had made it to at least the fourth round. However, it has been almost twenty-two years since an American man has reached the quarterfinal in Paris.

Interesting Fact: Andre Agassi was the last American man to win the French Open (1999).

But talking about three men already qualifying for the fourth round this year, in his post-match interview, Ben Shelton gave a special credit to TNT. Why? “I think Chris (Eubanks) can attest to this, but you know, a lot of us Americans, we play the best when the lights are shining bright, and I think TNT has done a great job of that so far for us this year. I know for me, my friends back home see stuff on TNT and Bleacher Report, and House of Highlights. It’s like there’s a lot of hype around the tournament, and you know, one person aside from me who plays well with some hype is Frances Tiafoe.”

This year, TNT has also brought in the seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus Williams, to do commentary for the 2025 French Open. So, that has been a massive boost, considering the amount of fan following and reach this tennis legend has. Ben Shelton further went on to add, “So I think that all of us have really enjoyed not just playing here at Roland Garros this year, but the coverage and how our families and friends back home have been able to watch and how excited they’ve been. It’s kind of given us a lot of energy and encouragement going into this tournament. So, I hope we don’t slow down. Historically not a tournament that we’ve done great at, but we’re having a pretty good run here so far.“

Talking about good runs, the 21-year-old American star, Ethan Quinn, had a good run at the French Open this year, reaching the third round. But unfortunately for the American tennis fans, Quinn went down to the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in a hard-fought five-setter (6-4,1-6,7-6(2),1-6,4-6) in the third round match. If he had won this match, then it would have been for the first time since 1991 that four American men reached the second week. But nevertheless, it was a good fight from the youngster. Coming down to fights, well, Ben Shelton has a massive task up ahead in the next round. Can he beat the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in the fourth round?

Ben Shelton is “looking forward” to his massive task against Carlos Alcaraz

It won’t be much wrong to say that Ben Shelton is leading the pack on Parisian clay. He showcased a dominating performance in his previous match against Italy’s Matteo Gigante. Hitting ten aces against the Italian, Shelton sealed the deal at 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. With this win, Shelton has now become the fourth youngest American man to make it to the fourth round at all four Grand Slam events. He currently has a win-loss record of 8-4 on clay this season. What does he have to say about his next match against Alcaraz, though?

“First off, I’d be excited. You know, whoever wins that match, I’m looking forward to it, you know. Being in the second round of a slam it’s nothing that you take lightly and don’t want to disrespect anyone obviously when the match is still going on. But if it does happen to be Alcaraz you know playing the defending champion, round 16, I’m guessing, you know, center court. That’s a pretty cool opportunity. Pretty cool experience that not a lot of people get or see in their lifetime” said the American.

Shelton has a 0-2 record against the Spaniard. Talking about his chances, he added, “And for me, I’m definitely going to enjoy it and go out there and see what I can do because I’m starting to gain some speed, gain a little bit of traction on the surface, and starting to see some of my best tennis. So I like to think of myself as dangerous whenever I get to that place, and yeah, really looking forward to it. But either way, either guy winning, I’m looking forward to the next round.“

Can he end the drought for the American men in Grand Slam events? Well, knocking out the defending champion would surely make his roads clear in the upcoming days, and guess what? Even Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion) has always been a silent admirer of Ben Shelton’s flamboyant tennis. So, American tennis fans are now keeping their fingers crossed. What about your views on his chances at Roland Garros?