Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul Trigger American Surge After French Open Heartbreak

Once upon a time, it was Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Andy Roddick waving the American flag on the tennis courts. The power, the presence, and, most importantly, the results—they brought it all. But after Roddick’s 2003 US Open title, the slam cupboard for American men gathered dust. Two decades later, the dry spell may finally be cracking open. Rising stars Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul are leading the charge, and now, this trio has hit a major milestone together.

These three haven’t popped up overnight. At Roland Garros this year, Fritz suffered a shocking first-round exit to Daniel Altmaier in straight sets despite his top-10 billing. Shelton’s clay-court Grand Slam bid ended heartbreakingly in the fourth round, where he pushed defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to four sets before falling 7‑6, 6‑3, 4‑6, 6‑4. And Paul’s Paris campaign was cut brutally short in the quarterfinals, dismantled 6‑0, 6‑1, 6‑4 by Alcaraz in a match that underscored the sting of Roland Garros defeat. Far from deflating them, those setbacks only seemed to light a fire for the grass-court season that followed.

Taylor Fritz just picked up the Stuttgart title after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. He’s been quietly stacking up results all season, making the semis in Miami and quarters in both Delray and Geneva. Tommy Paul is right there with him. Quarterfinals at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, plus semifinal appearances in Adelaide, Dallas, Houston, and Rome. He’s been doing the rounds without much noise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s Ben Shelton. Big serve, bigger personality. A semifinal run at the Australian Open put him on the radar. Since then, he’s been making waves everywhere—from a final in Munich to semifinals in Indian Wells and Stuttgart. All these efforts have borne fruit. For the first time in 19 years, three American men will be ranked inside the ATP Top 10.

AD

Fritz, who slipped from No. 4 to No. 7 after a rocky clay season, is going back to his 4th spot next week after his dominant performance at Stuttgart. Tommy Paul, meanwhile, jumped from No. 12 to a career-high No. 8 after reaching the Roland Garros quarterfinals, his first at the French Open and third in his last four majors.

Ben Shelton is set to crack the Top 10 for the first time, landing at No. 10. His semifinal run at the BOSS Open, combined with Daniil Medvedev’s early exit in the s-Hertogenbosch quarterfinals, sealed the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSH Tennis (@tsh.tennis) Expand Post

Taylor Fritz shared some thoughts recently on this wave of success. “I think we now have several generations of players. In my generation, we have improved a lot over the years by pushing each other. I think that helped us all,” said the 2024 US Open finalist. “I guess we all came up at the same time, and when one person achieved a good result, the others knew they could do it too. That’s what got us where we are today and perhaps also motivated the next generation.”

But the American resurgence isn’t just a man’s show. On the women’s side, things are just as electric.

Beyond the Taylor Fritz trio, American women are leading their own charge

The Serena Williams era was iconic. So naturally, there were whispers of doubt after her farewell. Who would carry the torch? As it turns out, everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The last two Grand Slam champions in women’s singles? Both are American. Madison Keys stormed through Melbourne to lift the Australian Open trophy, while Coco Gauff lit up Paris with a jaw-dropping run to the Roland Garros title.

That’s not all. Jessica Pegula has racked up titles at the ATX Open and the Charleston Open. Amanda Anisimova pulled off her biggest title win yet at the Qatar Open. And Emma Navarro made the Mérida Open her personal playground.

Now, take a look at the rankings. Gauff is world No. 2, with Pegula close behind at No. 3. Keys is positioned promptly at No. 8. Navarro’s holding steady at No. 10. Anisimova, after making it all the way to the final of Queen’s Club on grass, is now ranked No. 13. That’s five American women in the top 13. No other country can claim more than two.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From a drought to a downpour, the stars and stripes are waving high on both sides of the tour. The men are climbing. The women are conquering. And this momentum doesn’t feel like a one-hit wonder. Is this the golden age of American tennis 2.0?