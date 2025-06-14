Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz Led American Men Make History as 19-Year Drought Ends

It has been a dream season for American tennis. While the women have led the way, American men aren’t far behind. Earlier this season, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff clinched the Australian Open and the French Open in a thrilling fashion. With the grass court season ongoing and the American swing coming up later this year, it only gets better from here for them. Ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, the American men’s tennis stars have created a unique record.

When the ATP rankings are updated on Monday, the trio of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton will be in the top 10. It is a historic feat and will be the first time since 2006 that three Americans will be in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. 19 years ago in 2006, the trio of Andy Roddick, James Blake, and Andre Agassi were inside the top 10. While there have been Americans inside the top 10 since then, three players from the US has been quite a rare sight and has never occurred in 19 years until today.

Ever since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003, no American player has managed to win a men’s singles title at the majors. Only Taylor Fritz came close to winning one last year, when he reached the US Open final. Other than that, it has been a struggle for American stars on the tour, despite a plethora of talent on offer. Although the situation seems to be improving now, things looked worse a few years back, with American players even failing to make it to the business end of the tournaments.

Further, a recent surge in form has propelled three Americans inside the ATP top 10. While Fritz has been putting on consistent performances and even reached the finals of the US Open and the ATP Finals last year, Tommy Paul has four semifinal appearances in ATP tournaments this year. On the other hand, Shelton made it to his first Australian Open final earlier this year and is off to a good start on grass.

With the Wimbledon Championships coming up later this month, it has been a good week for the American men as Taylor Fritz is in the summit clash of the Boss Open, and Shelton reached the semifinal of the same tournament. Meanwhile, three American men inside the top 10 isn’t the only feat that they have achieved of late. Earlier, at the French Open, the likes of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe became the first American men to reach the quarterfinals since 2003.

While the stats speak for themselves, even the players have admitted to the rise of American tennis. Recently, Fritz and Shelton explained the reasons behind American tennis finding its shine again.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz share opinions on American tennis’ rise

Of late, both Shelton and Fritz have been in good form on grass, digging deep at the Boss Open. Traditionally speaking, the fast courts have favored the Americans, and Wimbledon could prove to be a dream tournament for them, given their recent spark in form. Amid this, the duo of Shelton and Fritz explained why American tennis was smiling again and the renewed hope to find an American men’s singles champion at Grand Slam tournaments.

During an interview, Fritz said, “I think we now have several generations of players. In my generation, we have improved a lot over the years by pushing each other. I believe that has helped all of us.”

Meanwhile, Shelton also added, “I guess we all emerged at the same time, and when one achieved a good result, the others knew they could too. That’s what has brought us to where we are today and perhaps has also motivated the next generation.”

As the competition gets more intense within American tennis, players are motivated to give their best. While Shelton lost against Alexander Zverev earlier today, Fritz will take on the German in the summit clash of the Boss Open. Can he win the title ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament? Let us know your views in the comments below.