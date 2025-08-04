Ben Shelton’s Canadian Open Clash Disrupted as Opponent Suffers On-Court Scare

Remember those electric Wimbledon days when grass-court dreams were shattered and giants fell early? One unforgettable moment was Novak Djokovic’s quarterfinal clash, where a fearless Italian, who once hailed Novak as his idol, took the opening set before crumbling under pressure. That Italian, Flavio Cobolli, has since been building momentum for the US Open, now making waves at the Canadian Open. But chaos struck as drama unfolded in his showdown against Ben Shelton. What promised to be a hard-hitting contest took a dark turn when Cobolli suffered an on-court scare, disrupting the match and casting sudden doubt over his summer surge.

The match had all the makings of a battle. Shelton took the first set 6-4 with his usual firepower, but in the second, Cobolli clawed back to lead 3-1. It was during the fourth game that tension rose when the Italian held serve after receiving treatment on his legs during the changeover. Clearly uncomfortable, he began complaining during his service motion, an ominous sign as the set looked poised for a decider.

Then came Shelton’s thunderous response. In the fifth game, he unleashed his best service game of the match, winning it to love without Cobolli landing a single return, sealing the hold with a crushing ace. Meanwhile, Cobolli called for the physio in between games five and six. Signs pointed to cramps beginning to creep in, threatening to derail the contest.

The match roared on after Cobolli snatched the second set, leveling things at one apiece. But Ben Shelton, known for his late-match grit, clawed back from a 2-4 hole in the final set. Under the lights of the National Bank Open, the fourth-seeded American stormed through the third-set tie-break to clinch a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7-1) win and book his quarterfinal spot on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old Shelton, already a two-time ATP Tour champion with titles on hard courts in Tokyo and clay in Houston, showed once again why he’s becoming a name to fear. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli, who picked up clay titles in Hamburg and Bucharest earlier this year, gave him everything he could handle in a hard-hitting clash.

But Shelton’s 100th tour-level win came with a twist. After trailing 3-5 in the decider, his comeback win ended with tension as a heated net exchange sparked brief controversy. However, Ben quickly addressed and calmed the situation, putting the focus back where it belonged, on his tennis.

Ben Shelton engages in a heated net moment post-match

The drama ignited the moment tension from the three-set thriller spilled over into a heated net exchange, sending sparks flying across the Canadian Open. What should’ve been a celebration of Ben Shelton’s milestone win quickly turned into a fiery moment that lit up Toronto’s night. Emotions ran high, adrenaline surged, and Shelton’s gritty victory transformed into a headline-stealing standoff that left fans buzzing.

Right after the match, as both players met at the net, things escalated. Flavio Cobolli appeared visibly frustrated, exchanging words with Shelton in a prolonged and animated handshake. The Italian’s demeanor raised eyebrows, with many speculating the cause. Then came the pointed phrase from Cobolli: “Not always with you.” That one line, laced with ambiguity, sparked talk of a budding rivalry.

The tension didn’t end there. As Cobolli exited the arena, cameras caught the two still in conversation. Animated and insistent, Cobolli gestured repeatedly, seemingly eager to explain that the frustration wasn’t actually aimed at Shelton. The American listened calmly, keeping his cool as emotions simmered.

Later, when pressed about the exchange, Shelton handled it with grace. “He just made a gesture in the tiebreaker and I asked him about it. He said it wasn’t towards me so we’re cool,” he said, settling the speculation with his trademark composure and keeping his eyes on the bigger picture.

Now, with that fiery chapter behind him, Shelton must shift focus. Standing in his way is Alex de Minaur, a relentless competitor riding high. With a Canadian Open semifinal berth on the line, a mammoth clash awaits.