Ben Shelton’s Canadian Open Glory Unites His Sister Emma and Coco Gauff in Heartfelt Celebrations

Thursday night this week hit Ben Shelton different. The 22-year-old talent, long lauded as America’s next big tennis star, has proven the backing behind him this season, having made the semis in Melbourne and then the quarters at Wimbledon. This time, however, he wasn’t ready to end up with yet another deep run; he stretched his campaign all the way long while capturing a maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy. And the reactions after his glory? Well, they have been pouring in, with the likes of compatriot Coco Gauff giving Shelton massive shout outs.

After Shelton bested Russia’s Karen Khachanov in an intense three-setter on the Centre Court, two-time slam queen Gauff lauded him saying “big time”. Moreover, Australian Open winner Madison Keys also appreciated the ATP pro’s remarkable feat. Not only that, Shelton’s girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman also couldn’t hold back. “You are so inspirational I’ve never been filled with this much joy,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her beau on her Instagram stories. Even NBA icon Anthony Edwards commended him and wrote, “Yessirski 🔥🔥” It was only natural that Shelton would get the sibling seal of approval as well.

Just hours ago, the youngster shared a post featuring a string of pictures from his victory in Toronto on Thursday, in one of which he was seen proudly posing with the trophy next to his father, Bryan. Failing to resist her emotions over her brother’s milestone, Emma Shelton simply wrote, “So proud of u kid”

For the uninitiated, his sister was present at the All England Club last month to cheer for him. In fact, she even got an extended leave from her company for staying in London and root for him. Unfortunately, the grass Slam campaign came to an end after Jannik Sinner bested him in the quarter-finals. But the latter has finally given Emma a huge reason to feel proud.

But what about Shelton’s own assessment of himself? Well, it was pure moment of realizing one’s capabilities after working on them constantly. Following his tremendous effort, which was slightly marred by a momentary concern, the 22-year-old couldn’t help but appreciate his own hard work.

Ben Shelton overcomes injury scare to lift the trophy in Canada

Karen Khachanov didn’t let Ben Shelton walk away with the title easily. The Russian made him work hard as he snatched the first set in a tie-break. However, the American stayed focused and managed to level the scores in the second set. Shortly after that, however, he suffered a sudden blow. The 22-year-old had to call for a medical time out (MTO) after facing an issue in his quad area.

Thankfully, the concern wasn’t too serious and Shelton was back on the court. In the third and final set, he went for an all-out attack on Khachanov who wasn’t ready to give up, no matter what. Finally, in yet another thrilling tie-break of the match, the American emerged victorious and clinched the crown with a score line of 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3).

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Shelton opened up during the post-match interview. Reflecting on his efforts made throughout the Canadian Open run, he added, “It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.”

With his latest win, Shelton has also become the youngest American to clinch an ATP Masters 1000 title since Andy Roddick in 2004. Following his newfound form, Shelton’s in no mood to rest. Just 24 hours after his Canadian Open milestone, he’s arrived in Cincinnati. The 22-year-old will look to stretch the winning streak in this 1000-level tournament to get a much-needed momentum ahead of the US Open.