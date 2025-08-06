Ben Shelton’s Cincinnati Campaign Set for Fireworks With Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz & Other Threats

Ben Shelton is having a dream run this week in Toronto. The 22-year-old American resurrected himself in the fourth round recently against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. The latter almost had him in the deciding set. So after making his way into the quarter-finals at the Canadian Open, Shelton felt relieved. “I gave myself a second chance and I did a good job with it, kind of running from there.” And now as he battles Alex de Minaur to reach his maiden Masters semi-final, the road he is to take in Cincinnati has already been paved, and the terrain is more than just tricky.

When the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Canadian Open, Shelton’s path sort of got eased up. Otherwise, he might have gone through them in the latter stages. But in Cincinnati, the American won’t be able to escape the ‘SinCaraz’ threat. To begin with, he’s got a Bye in the first round. Which means Shelton will kick off his campaign directly in the second round, where he may face the winner between Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Kei Nishikori.

But it’s the third round from where Shelton’s path may really get tough. He might be up against British star Cameron Norrie. The latter had a great run at Wimbledon last month, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Alcaraz. In case Shelton manages to beat Norrie, he still won’t be able to catch his breath. Why? In the fourth round, the American may go up against Russian star Daniil Medvedev. And if the American gets past him, too, he will likely face World No.3 Alexander Zverev. The latter bested him last season in Cincinnati. However, the road to the final will only get scarier for Shelton even if he somehow wins against the German pro. Carlos Alcaraz will be waiting for him in the semis. And if that’s not enough, the summit clash will pit him right in front of World No.1 Jannik Sinner (provided Shelton actually beats the Spaniard).

Speaking of Shelton’s track record at the Cincinnati Open, it’s gradually improved lately. Back in 2022, he made his event debut and reached the fourth round. A year later, he couldn’t move past the third round. But last season, the American made a solid impression and succeeded in entering the quarterfinal stage.

As of now, there’s still time for his next challenge to begin. Before that, however, Shelton’s busy dominating his rivals in Toronto and how.

Ben Shelton reaches the semis at the Canadian Open for the first time

On Tuesday night, Ben Shelton edged out Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal battle. In straight sets (6-3, 6-4), the 22-year-old confirmed his maiden semifinal appearance at the ATP 1000 tournament. It’s a huge occasion for him. In previous two campaigns in Toronto (2023 and 2024), he failed to move past the third round. This time, however, the youngster seems determined.

After defeating de Minaur, Shelton has become the youngest Masters 1000 semi-finalist in two decades. Thanks to his lethal serve and fantastic forehand, the American didn’t give his opponent any chance. It took him just 91 minutes to wrap up this encounter, hitting 11 aces.

Now, he will be up against compatriot Taylor Fritz in an all-American semifinal on Wednesday. He’s coming off his straight-set QF win over Andrey Rublev. Fritz is currently leading the H2H tally 1-0. In their only meeting, in 2023, Fritz emerged victorious during the R64 in Indian Wells. It will be intriguing to see if Shelton takes his revenge this time to settle the scores.

What are your thoughts on the anticipated face-off between these two American stars? Who will have the last laugh while entering the summit clash in Toronto? Let us know in the comments below.