Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Reacts on His 71 Second Wimbledon Match

In the electrifying world of Wimbledon 2025, where every serve and rally captivates global audiences, Ben Shelton has been a standout, not just for his powerful game but for the spotlight on his relationship with soccer star Trinity Rodman. The USWNT forward, known for her Olympic heroics, has been a constant presence, cheering Shelton on from the stands.

A dramatic moment during his second-round match turned heads, blending athletic prowess with personal support, and sparked a viral frenzy that’s got everyone buzzing. But what exactly happened on Court No. 2 that had fans and media alike glued to their screens, and how did Trinity Rodman steal the show with her heartfelt support?

Trinity Rodman’s viral support for Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton, the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon 2025, was dominating his second-round match against Australian Rinky Hijikata, leading 6-2, 7-5, 5-4, when play was halted at 9:29 p.m. on July 3 due to fading light, per ATP Tour. The suspension, just as Shelton was set to serve for the match, left him visibly frustrated. When play resumed on July 4, Shelton needed only 71 seconds to seal the victory, firing three aces and one unreturned serve to close out the 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win.

This swift finish showcased his explosive serve, which had already produced 15 aces in his first-round win over Alex Bolt, per Pro Football Network. Trinity Rodman, present in the player’s box, became a focal point during the match. A pic posted by ESPN on July 4, garnering thousands of likes. The pic captured her supporting Shelton with a war cry face and a drink in her hand.

Fans flooded social media with comments like, “Find yourself someone who looks at you like Trinity,” highlighting the couple’s chemistry. Rodman, sidelined from soccer due to a back injury. But here she was a vocal supporter, her presence adding warmth to the tense moment. After the suspension, Shelton shared photos on Instagram, and Rodman commented, “Yuppppppp🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤.”

This fiery response underscored her pride in Shelton’s resilience, amplifying their bond as a power couple in sports. The 71-second finish, while brief, marked a significant moment, with Shelton advancing to the third round, though without a full day’s rest.

The suspension controversy

The abrupt suspension of Shelton’s match sparked debate, with the timing right before he could serve for the win. Drawing criticism. Shelton voiced his frustration, saying, “I was telling him, ‘I only need 60 seconds,’” referring to his conversation with the supervisor about the darkness.

The decision, driven by poor light on Court No. 2, which lacks a retractable roof, left Shelton and fans bewildered.Despite the setback, Shelton’s focus shone through, and Rodman’s support was unwavering.

Her presence in the stands, alongside Shelton’s parents, and her enthusiastic Instagram comment provided a morale boost. The controversy highlighted Wimbledon’s strict curfew policies, but Shelton’s quick resolution the next day proved his mettle, with Rodman’s support as a heartwarming backdrop.