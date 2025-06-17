Ben Shelton’s Wild ATP Feat From College Underdog Sends Shockwaves Before Wimbledon

Remember last year when Ben Shelton boldly called himself a grass-court “dark horse”? “I’m gonna choose myself as a grass court ‘dark horse.’ The grass suits my game well, and I’m excited.” However, back then, the journey ended with a 4th-round exit against Italian powerhouse Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, following a lackluster performance in the grass-court championships. However, fast forward to this season, and the story has flipped. Shelton has skyrocketed into the Top 10 recently, turning heads and dropping jaws. And his fellow American, former ATP kingpin John Isner, opened up from the heart about this breakthrough. Want to know what Isner said about the former American college tennis star?

3 years after ruling the NCAA singles court with the University of Florida, American ace Ben Shelton has soared into a whole new stratosphere, breaking into the ATP’s Top 10 with a thunderous stride. By conquering Jiri Lehecka in a showdown at the Boss Open, the 22-year-old secured his place as the youngest American man to crack the Top 10 since US Open winner Andy Roddick in May 2005. The Florida Gator, who led his team to the NCAA title just 4 years back, has kept those roots close to his soul, proving that the swamp can produce a superstar.

Now Shelton finds himself in elite company alongside 4th seed Taylor Fritz and 8th seed Tommy Paul, marking a rich era for American men’s tennis. It’s the 1st time the USA has boasted a trio in the Top 10 since the days of Andre Agassi, James Blake and Roddick in 2006. And while the future shines bright, former pro John Isner is already cheering from the sidelines, stating how he’s amazed by the success Shelton has achieved by breaking into the Top 10 with a warrior’s resolve.

In a recent episode of “Nothing Major Podcast”, the kind of showdown where stories come alive, John Isner opened up his soul on the rise of Ben Shelton. The big-serving veteran was 1st asked if Ben could soar even higher from the Top 10, piercing into the upper ranks. “Yes, he can get higher than this”, he added. “I firmly believe that and, yes, I also am surprised how quickly he got into the top 10. You just don’t see it that often, especially coming out of college tennis. Like you know, there are a few freaks out there, like [Carlos] Alcaraz right who like kind of burst onto the scene.”

Later, Isner turned back the clock to a vivid showdown in Atlanta, when a raw and ambitious Shelton 1st crossed his path. “I guess modern, like more last 15-20 years, you haven’t seen it that much, but I think you saw it right away. I mean, I actually played him when he was like fresh out of college in Atlanta, and he was definitely a bit more raw back then. This was three years ago, and you could just you know he had something, just how live his arm was and how well he could move, and just how athletic he is, period,” he added.

The veteran’s words flowed like a rich song of recognition later. Isner revealed his own disbelief at the young prodigy’s dramatic rise. “So you knew he‌ had something, and you knew he was going to be good. Did I think he was going to be top 10 in three years’ time? Probably not. I wouldn’t have been surprised at a top 20 top 30 top, but 10 is freaking awesome.”

And it wasn’t just Isner who felt the thunder of this moment. The people who matter most in Ben’s world echoed his view, from teammates to his beloved, Trinity Rodman, who raised her voice in support of the American superstar. It seemed the chorus of affirmation was not just from the pros on-court but from those off-court who believed in him all along his journey.

Trinity Rodman’s heartfelt reaction to Ben Shelton’s milestone

Ben Shelton is soaring on a thunderous rise in the ATP tour, marking a dramatic breakthrough into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. His powerful leap from No. 12 to No. 10 came after a remarkable run to his first-ever grass-court SF in Stuttgart, making him the first US male born in the 2000s to conquer this milestone and etch his name into tennis’s rich history.

And as the tennis world buzzed with celebration, someone very close to him raised her voice in pure happiness, his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. The soccer superstar, cheering him on for over three months now, hopped on IG to celebrate this moment. She shared the “Welcome to the Top 10” graphic: a collaborative post by the ATP and Shelton, alongside a sweet caption: “Will never be over this 🥰. Proud of you.”

Interestingly, when Shelton 1st heard the news in Stuttgart, disbelief filled his voice too. “I’m gonna go look and worry about the end of this tournament first. I’ve got to see it first. So if that is true, that’s really cool, a big milestone in tennis.”

But just when momentum seemed to be on his side, his Boss Open journey fell short in a tight straight-sets battle against Alexander Zverev. Nevertheless, this setback is a mere pause in a much bigger story, a story filled with power, perseverance, and pure will.

Now, all eyes are on his showdown against 29-year-old Arthur Rinderknech at the HSBC Championship today. Will Shelton conquer clay once again and roar through the R16?