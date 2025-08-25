Benjamin Bonzi On How He Felt During Daniil Medvedev & Crowd’s Outrage At US Open 2025

Well, Daniil Medvedev sparked utter chaos in the first round of the 2025 US Open against Benjamin Bonzi. Just when Bonzi was serving for the match point, a photographer accidentally stepped onto the court, after which umpire Greg Allensworth had to award Bonzi a first serve replay. But that moment made Medvedev immediately furious as he stormed the chair, yelling into the microphone that Allensworth “wants to go home” because he’s “paid by the match, not by the hour,” riling up the crowd.

The deafening roar forced a visibly nervous Bonzi to pause before serving. Despite this, Medvedev battled back to win the third set in a tiebreaker, forcing a fourth. Initially “visibly upset,” he then rebounded like a champion. This mirrored his 2019 US Open antics, where boos fueled his game. Over time, Medvedev has made a habit of pushing crowds and officials—grabbing towels, arguing calls, and making gestures that led to fines—yet he often turns tension into momentum.

But at the end, it was Benjamin Bonzi who came out on top. And talking about his calm in that chaos, Bonzi said, “Well, I never experienced something like that. I don’t know. Maybe we wait maybe five minutes before the match point. Then it was a it was so difficult to play, so noisy and all the time during the points between the points, and it was a very wild atmosphere, but I tried to stay calm, to stay in the match. But it was not easy. And at the end, yeah, I give all my earth on the on the court, and I have to win today.”

Despite battling through a tense five-setter, Medvedev faltered in the end. Bonzi recovered to clinch the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4, resulting in a stunning early defeat for Medvedev. While a photographer was swiftly moved out of the match and lost his credentials, the key highlight was Medvedev’s passionate nature, capable of captivating the crowd and delivering a memorable performance, regardless of the final score.