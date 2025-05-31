Bizarre Chaos at French Open as Unexpected Fireworks Spark Confusion and Disrupt the Atmosphere

Novak Djokovic made it clear where his soccer loyalties lie — he’s Team PSG all the way. “PSG…Because I am a big [AC] Milan fan, even if I respect Inter,” he said when asked about the big game. The 24-time Grand Slam champ was hoping to catch the big Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, set to be played today in Munich. So much so, he even put in a request to the French Open schedulers, hoping they could work his match timing around the game. But, unfortunately for Djokovic, that wish didn’t quite make the cut. Still, PSG fans managed to make their presence felt loudly at Roland Garros.

During a second-round match between Alexander Bublik and Henrique Rocha, the atmosphere suddenly shifted. Rocha, facing the experienced Kazakh who sits at No. 62 in the rankings, was already having a tough day. He went down in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1, and 6-2, in a match that wrapped up in an hour and 42 minutes.

But the tennis wasn’t the only thing lighting up the court. In a strange and unexpected twist, the match was interrupted by fireworks going off outside, courtesy of enthusiastic PSG supporters. But that’s not all. With PSG’s home ground, the Parc des Princes, just minutes away from Roland Garros, the potential for chaos in the 16th arrondissement remains high tonight.

Because the Champions League final may be in Munich, but it’s already shaking things up in Paris. With PSG aiming for a historic first Champions League title, the excitement is spilling into Roland Garros, only 750 meters away. The French Open has stepped up its security game ahead of Saturday night’s session, as 40,000 PSG fans gear up to watch the match on a giant screen at Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, around 15,000 tennis fans will pack Court Philippe-Chatrier at the same time. When Saturday’s schedule was announced, it was Novak Djokovic who drew the night spotlight. His third-round clash with Filip Misolic was set for an 8:15 p.m. start on Court Philippe-Chatrier — just 45 minutes before the soccer match.

Some players had hoped to avoid playing during the soccer showdown, and a few got their wish. One of them was Arthur Fils, the 14th seed and a devoted PSG supporter who grew up in the suburbs of Paris. Fils was scheduled for a daytime match against Andrey Rublev but ended up withdrawing from the tournament altogether due to a stress fracture in his back.

“All around Roland Garros there will be police department teams that will be rolled out. Also safety arrangements will be set up. It was well set up,” said tournament director Amelie Mauresmo ahead of the busy night. After all, it’s not every day two of Paris’ biggest sporting stages go head-to-head on the same night.

What’s more, Paris Saint-Germain and the French Open had another crossover as PSG stars were seen in the stands of Phillipe-Chartier.

PSG players show their support for Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

PSG star Ousmane Dembele was at the French Open draw ceremony, and earlier this week, a few PSG stars took some time off before the final and showed up at Roland Garros. Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Désiré Doué, and João Neves were spotted in the stands of Court Suzanne Lenglen to support Carlos Alcaraz in his opening match against Giulio Zeppieri.

Even Alcaraz, a known Real Madrid supporter, made it clear who he’s backing this weekend. “Of course I will watch it,” he said after the match. “I watch football, I watch him [Dembele] a lot as a huge fan of La Liga, and when you were playing in Barcelona you made some trouble and some pain for us [Real Madrid]. “Yeah, I’m going to watch the final. And, honestly, I’ve told everyone that I’m supporting PSG this time.”

So while the racket action heats up in Paris, the roar of soccer fans might just echo onto the clay. Are you watching the drama unfold on the court or on the big screen this Saturday night?