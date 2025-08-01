Bizarre Scene at Canadian Open as Daniil Medvedev Left Speechless by His Own Antics

Daniil Medvedev is a pure entertainer! Be it with his tennis or his on-court antics, he never fails to steal the limelight. However, there are times when we have seen him making the headlines with his angry outbursts as well, though. In fact, other than being a pure entertainer, the former world number one is also well known for arguing with umpires, smashing rackets, or even getting into heated arguments with opponents and fans. For example, recently, during his QF match against Corentin Moutet at the Citi Open, he was a bit frustrated with his performance in that match and even threw his racket across the court. Just days after that incident, he’s back again in the headlines!

Reason? His on-court behavior! However, this time it was more funny rather being being an angry outburst. After winning his first match at the 2025 Canadian Open against Dalibor Svrcina by 7-6(3),6-4, Daniil Medvedev set up for a clash against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. In this match, although he won the first set by 7-5, Popyrin came back in the second set by winning it with a 6-4 margin. Things are well poised for an epic third setter. But other than this thrilling contest, Medvedev’s bizarre reactions during the match stole away the limelight.

In one instance, he was seen covering his face with his hand and swinging his racket randomly in order to portray his annoyance with something. He looked quite baffled by his own antics during this tense face-off. In another video clip, Medvedev was spotted faking a shot while trying to leave a ball that went way out of the line. This guy is hilarious! His quirky sense of humor might just be on level terms with his high level of tennis.

Due to his on-court behavior, Daniil Medvedev has been fined quite a few times in his career. For instance, he was fined $76,000 at the 2025 AO for his camera and racket-smashing outbursts. After seeing a similar thing after his match against Moutet at the Citi Open, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, had predicted that Medvedev would perhaps again lose a few bucks due to his on-court actions. Thankfully for the Russian, it was more on the funnier side this time, rather than showcasing anger! What do others in the tennis world have to say about Medvedev’s on-court behavior?

American tennis legend drops a comment about Daniil Medvedev’s on-court behavior

During the 2024 ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev opened up about his anger issues, saying, “I have this every day, day in, day out, since like two, three years. Every match is a struggle. Now I feel zero pleasure in being on the court. I was like, ‘Whatever, I lost the match. I don’t care.” Later on, he also spoke about how he now sees a similar temperament issue in her daughter as well. So, considering all of these, he wondered if this came from his childhood, or maybe it could also be genetic.

However, talking about his on-court behavior, like we’ve already seen it through this moment at the Canadian Open, it’s not just always about angry outbursts. In January 2024, his coach, Gilles Cervara, was asked how much of a “mystery” Daniil Medvedev is to him still?

Replying to that, Cervara said that he doesn’t think Daniil Medvedev is a mystery because, “I always tell myself that it’s possible with him. I know that, whatever happens, he’s always looking for a solution. The mystery lies more in what he does on the court sometimes. He’s number 3 in the world, but I feel like I’m talking to a teenager.“

Last year, during the ‘Served’ podcast, American legend Andy Roddick also shared his views on Daniil Medvedev’s on-court behavior. He claimed that he doesn’t see his antics as underachieving or as a barrier to more production or achievement. “So I think that’s level set, and I think something else to do with it is just that he’s incredibly thoughtful and intelligent when given space from his antics,” said the American. He claimed that Medvedev is not irrational when you give him a little space from the moment, even if he’s completely irrational in the moment. What are your thoughts on Daniil Medvedev’s unusual on-court behavior, though?