Canadian Open Suffers Another Blow After Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz’s Withdrawal

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships ended with a bang, as the duo of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz produced a thrilling performance in the finals. Eventually, it was the Italian star who emerged triumphant, winning his first Wimbledon title. However, the action doesn’t stop there as the tennis schedule gets more packed with the US Open Swing already underway. Following the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, the top stars were expected to play in the Canadian Open. Just a few days back, both Sinner and Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament, dealing a huge blow to the event. Recently, the tournament suffered another massive blow.

According to the latest reports, it is known that six of the top 20 players are set to miss the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto. Apart from Sinner and Alcaraz, even the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper, Tommy Paul, and Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the tournament. This comes as a big blow to the event, which takes the sheen out of it with the absence of star power.

This is a developing story…