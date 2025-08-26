Carlos Alcaraz Admits US Open Haircut Was a Mistake

“Yeah, it’s horrible. It’s terrible. I mean, it’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy, though. It’s funny,” said Carlos Alcaraz’s friend, Frances Tiafoe. Why? Imagine having gorgeous wavy hair and suddenly chopping it all off for a buzz cut. Sounds horrendous, right? That’s exactly what Alcaraz did. Ahead of his clash with Reilly Opelka, he walked onto the court for a warm-up and stunned the world with a bald look that set the tennis community buzzing. And guess what? He’s finally revealed the truth; it was a mistake.

After defeating Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round, he sat down with the media at the presser. The very first question that came out of their mouths was, “What’s with that hair?” A buzz cut would have been fine, but this was more like a military cut, with little to no hair on top. Responding to the question, Alcaraz explained that his haircut was a big mistake; well, of course, he was laughing while revealing it.

“Quite different, I guess. I felt like my hair was really long already. And before the tournament, I said that I really want to get a haircut. Suddenly my brother just misunderstood the machine. He just cut it, and the only way to fix it is to shave it off. To be honest, it’s not that good… It’s not that bad, I guess,” said Alcaraz. The second question that was thrown at him was about where Victor, his barber, is.

To which he stated, “New York is too far away for Victor. I’m not really into hair at all. I’m the guy who thinks like, ‘okay hair grows,’ and in a few days it’s gonna be okay, I guess. It just happened and that’s it.” Back in May, Alcaraz flew his barber and friend Victor Martinez to Paris so that he could get a new haircut and Victor could watch some of his matches. “He’s free. I’m lucky he could come here to Paris, watch a few of my matches. I just told him he has to bring the materials to cut my hair that I need. I think everyone saw my hair, my beard… I had to do something about it,” said Alcaraz.

