Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Blamed Behind Ex-US Open Winner’s Downfall

It was the year 2021. Daniil Medvedev had made it to his third Grand Slam final at the US Open, but was yet to achieve success on that stage. However, the time was ripe for him to win his maiden Grand Slam trophy. The Russian star was due to face Novak Djokovic in the summit clash, who had won each of the year’s three major titles. Medvedev produced one of his career’s best performances in the finals and won the match in straight sets, clinching his first major title. Almost four years later, his career has come to a crossroads, and the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are responsible for it, feels Mats Wilander.

Over the past couple of years, the two young stars have been dominating the men’s circuit. They have won each of the last seven major titles between them, and have never let any other player havea chance at a Grand Slam title. Thus, Wilander feels that Alcaraz and Sinner’s domination is a major reason for Medvedev’s downfall.

During an interview with L’Équipe, Wilander said, as reported by Eurosport, “A player like Medvedev should always be able to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. But the generation around Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev, and Ruud reminds me of the generation around Dimitrov, Nishikori, and Cilic. They struggled to consistently compete for titles because Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, and Wawrinka reigned supreme above them. Now it’s Sinner and Alcaraz who are pushing the boundaries of the game.”

While Sinner and Alcaraz dominated in major tournaments, Medvedev had some poor results. While he reached the second round of the Australian Open, Medvedev bowed out of the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships in the first round this year. Additionally, he has had poor results on the ATP Tour.

However, Medvedev’s downfall has been much talked about in the tennis circuit amid a string of poor performances. Recently, even Catherine Whitaker made some concerning remarks about the Russian star after his Wimbledon shocker.

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking state at Wimbledon revealed

In the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships, the Russian star lost in four sets against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. While many had expected him to dig deep in the tournament, his early exit left many bigwigs stunned, including Whitaker. She slammed Medvedev and even made a concerning revelation about him.

She said, “We all think Medvedev is on the decline and vulnerable generally. But I’m not sure anybody looked at Benjamin Bonzi and thought he’s gonna be the guy, and yet most of Medvedev’s post-match analysis here was that Benjamin Bonzi is incredible and played out of his mind and there was nothing he could do, which was weird.”

However, Medvedev will be looking for redemption during the US Open swing, which is one of his favorite parts of the season.