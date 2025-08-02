Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Alert as ATP Star Teases US Open Threat With Fiancée by His Side

Over the past few years, we have seen a variety of relationships in the tennis world. Take the example of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa. While the former are going strong and have a close-knit bond, the duo of Tsitsipas and Badosa is going through a turbulent patch. Even the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have had strange talks about their relationship status. Amid this, Australian star Alex de Minaur made a candid confession about relationships between tennis stars.

Earlier, Sinner was linked to WTA star Anna Kalinskaya. However, the two separated after months of dating each other. On the other hand, Alcaraz has been rumored to be in a relationship with Emma Raducanu. However, he has strongly denied those rumors and admitted that he is single. Nonetheless, de Minaur mocked the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner while talking about his relationship with Katie Boulter.

During a conversation on the Bounces podcast, as reported by We Love Tennis, the Australian star said, “Yeah, why not give a little love to a tennis couple, you know? We’re really strong. We’ve been together for, what, five years already? We’re getting married next year. I think we’re showing that there’s good chemistry between us.”

via Imago

Further, he went on to add, “You know, I think some of the other partnerships have never really spoken a word to each other in their lives, have they? At least we know each other a little bit. So hopefully we can show some good chemistry and play some good matches there too.”

De Minaur is having the time of his life, excelling both on the professional front as well as the personal front. Last week, he won the Citi Open title in Washington as he began his US Open Swing campaign in style. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Raducanu’s rumored relationship has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Amid this, Alcaraz opened up about his relationship status.

Carlos Alcaraz dismisses rumored relationship with Emma Raducanu

Ever since Alcaraz decided to team up with Raducanu for the mixed doubles event at the US Open, fans have speculated that something was going on between the pair. The two were also spotted hanging out together at the tournaments, which further fueled the speculations. However, both Alcaraz and Raducanu have denied those rumors and cleared the air on this.

Alcaraz said, “No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.” Similarly, Raducanu also denied being in a relationship, saying, “Glad the internet is having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone. We both started getting to know each other when I had that little run at Wimbledon and he had the five set [match] in the first round (in 2021). Ever since we’ve stayed in touch.”

The two are just friends and would look to bond over again at the upcoming US Open. While Raducanu played in the National Bank Open, Alcaraz gave it a miss and will be seen in action at the Cincinnati Masters. But what do you think? Can the duo of de Minaur and Katie Boulter give the top names in the game a run for their money?