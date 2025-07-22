Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Dominance Faces a Real Threat From This Tennis Star

Over the past few years, we have witnessed massive shifts on the men’s tennis circuit. While the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal called an end to their careers, Novak Djokovic’s domination continued until the duo of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz announced themselves on the big stage in style. Between the two, Sinner and Alcaraz have won each of the last seven Grand Slam titles. They haven’t allowed any other player to have a mark in the big tournaments like the Grand Slams. Nonetheless, Djokovic’s ex-coach, Goran Ivanisevic, believed that there was one player who could stop their domination.

Interestingly, Djokovic was the last player other than Sinner and Alcaraz to win a major title. Such has been the domination of the two young starlets on the ATP Tour. During an interview recently, Ivanisevic believed that Djokovic still has it in him to end the domination of Sinner and Alcaraz.

Ivanisevic revealed, “It was a one-sided final. Sinner was better and, in my opinion, he is currently slightly better than Alcaraz. Both are five points ahead of everyone else. The only one who can perhaps compete with them is Novak Djokovic, but the others have no chance.”

At 38, Djokovic is still eying a record 25th Grand Slam title. He has it in him to achieve his dream and showed a lot of promise at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Jannik Sinner. Despite this, Djokovic is expected to perform better in the US Open swing. And the tennis legend made it clear he can keep going despite his loss at Wimbledon. “I’ve put everything I possibly can when it comes to training and preparing myself so I can play my best at Grand Slams. I think, regardless of the fact that I haven’t won a Grand Slam this year, or last year, I still feel like I continue to play my best tennis at Grand Slams.”

Meanwhile, Ivanisevic wasn’t the only one who felt that the Serb could end Sinner and Alcaraz’s domination. Even Jimmy Connors backed Djokovic to come back stronger at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic’s US Open chances unearthed

With each passing day, the end of Djokovic’s career is getting nearer and nearer. However, the Serb wants to have one last laugh before he ends his career, and he will be looking at the US Open to find some joy. Thus, Connors believes that Djokovic cannot be written off in the last major tournament of the season.

During an interview, he said, “A legend like Novak can never be underestimated and I will never say that he has zero chance of winning another Major. However, being outside the top four seeds, he risks facing Sinner or Alcaraz already in the quarterfinals and his run tends to always be very tough. He certainly didn’t like the result of Wimbledon, he is not used to defeats like that. We’ll see if he can raise his level at the US Open and surprise everyone.”

Nonetheless, Djokovic will have his task cut out in the US Open Swing. Like Alcaraz and Sinner, he has pulled out of the Canadian Open and will have very little time to prepare for the US Open, which begins later in August.