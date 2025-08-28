Carlos Alcaraz Asks for Apology From US Open Crowd Over This Cheeky Reason

Carlos Alcaraz showed why he’s the No.2 seed in the men’s tennis world once again. He swept Mattia Bellucci in three straight sets, with a score of 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, in the second round of the 2025 US Open. Needless to say, the numbers speak for themselves of the Spaniard’s dominance on the court. And the match ended in a meagre 96 minutes. But even after claiming the win, Alcaraz had to apologize to the fans.

But why would someone who absolutely decimated his opponent at a Grand Slam say sorry to the fans? The reason being that the match ended too fast, too soon. During the post-match interview, the reporter highlighted the emotion of the fans, claiming that people would have loved to watch Alcaraz play a bit longer. And that’s when Carlos Alcaraz swooped in with an apology.

Showcasing his hilarious side, the Spanish star said, “Yeah, I mean, I just gotta say sorry for the people. I mean, I gotta do my job.” Nevertheless, Arthur Ashe Stadium resounded with cheers as Alcaraz controlled the pace of the match with his serve and return. And he knew it pretty well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about the win, Carlos Alcaraz said, “I played great to be honest from the beginning until the last ball… I know his level. Today wasn’t his day and I tried to make the most of his mistakes.” But spending less time on the court was a deliberate move. He continued, “In general, I’m just really happy with the performance. The less time I spend on court, the better for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Breaking Bellucci’s serve seven times without even facing a break point seemed to pave his path to a rematch with Jannik Sinner. Of course, a win over Sinner at the US Open would be the perfect revenge for Alcaraz’s loss at Wimbledon. However, the Spaniard apparently isn’t moving towards claiming the #1 spot.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Carlos Alcaraz isn’t after Jannik Sinner’s position?

Alcaraz’s recent achievements have made the tennis community compare him with the Big 3 – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. But that’s not what the Spaniard’s quest is all about. Talking about his quest in the tennis world, in an interview with GQ Espana back in April 2025, Alcaraz revealed, “I’m not obsessed with being the best in the world. I was number one a few years ago, and I was happy. Now I’m number three, and I’m equally happy. And I’m enjoying the journey, the sport, and life.” It seemed like Alcaraz is content with Sinner being the #1 seed, with him trailing right behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “I’m not obsessed. I’ve always said I’d like to be the best in history and sit at the Big Three’s table, but those are big words, not an obsession. And I always say I’d like to be remembered as an inspiration to the little ones, and as someone who had fun doing what he loved most, with a smile on his face and making people enjoy themselves.”

Carlos Alcaraz is currently en route to face Luciano Darderi tomorrow, at the third round of the 2025 US Open. But will he continue his winning momentum and get the rematch against Sinner? We’ll find that out soon. For now, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog to catch real-time updates of the US Open.