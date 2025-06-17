Carlos Alcaraz Blatantly Snubbed for Shock American Pick in Bold Queen’s Club Call

“It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here,” Taylor Fritz said on Sunday, after emerging triumphant in Stuttgart. At the BOSS Open, the American ATP pro finally won his maiden title of the 2025 season. But the journey on grass has just begun for the 27-year-old. He’s about to continue the action in London in just about two weeks. And guess what? According to a former American icon, he has regained his form and is ready to impress on grass. So much so, that he may even overshadow Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen’s Club.

Fritz beat Alexander Zverev in the summit clash at the BOSS Open last week. In straight sets (6-3, 7-6 (0)), he outperformed the German pro. What was interesting to note about Fritz’s campaign in this ATP 250 event was he didn’t drop a set in any match. Plus, he became the first player to win a tour level trophy without losing serve since Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Basel last season.

Fritz’s victory in Stuttgart has now compelled former American icon John Isner to make a bold prediction. While he knows that five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is also competing at the Queen’s Club this week, Isner’s picked a different title contender. Guess who? In an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, dated June 17, Isner said, “Well I’m pulling up the draw just to see where people are slotted.” Revealing his prediction he continued, “I just want to see like, you know (Ben) Shelton’s up at the top. I like Ben. He’s up at the top with Carlos (Alcaraz). So, you guys are gonna hate me for this, but I’m going with Taylor Fritz.”

Justifying his claim, he added, “He won last week. No, I actually do like, legitimately his draw for the first two rounds is beautiful in my mind,”

Fritz’s return to form after exiting in the first round of the French Open last month will boost his confidence. Plus, he’s also reached the No.4 spot in the rankings thanks to the title win in Stuttgart. It’s the highest he’s reached on the list in his career.

While Isner may have picked Fritz over Alcaraz, the latter can’t be easily ruled out in London. Especially considering his past record in this grass-event. The five-time slam king will look to dominate this surface ahead of the Wimbledon next month.

Carlos Alcaraz’s got a strong chance at the Queen’s Club

For the uninitiated, Carlos Alcaraz made his debut at the Queen’s Club back in 2023. And guess what? In his maiden appearance, he went on to win the title eventually. During the summit clash, he beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The Spaniard lifted the trophy with a score line of 6-4, 6-4.

“It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic,” he said, as reported by ATP Tour’s website in June 2023. “To know that I’m (capable of) a good level on grass, obviously (to be) champion of every tournament feels special.” Well, this reaction came prior to his Wimbledon triumph a month later that year. And the rest is history.

His second campaign at the Queen’s Club, however, wasn’t memorable. In 2024’s edition of the ATP 500 event, he was ousted in R16 against Jack Draper. The Brit eliminated him with a score line of 7-6, 6-3. However, Alcaraz went on to defend his Wimbledon title a month later, besting Novak Djokovic, once again after 2023’s final.

In general, Alcaraz’s been consistent on grass and will be among the favorites to win the trophy yet again. He’s set to kick off his campaign on Tuesday against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The World No.2 leads the H2H tally 2-0 at the moment. What are your thoughts on his chances in the first round encounter? Will he continue his dominance over Fokina and advance ahead? Let us know in the comments below.