Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Record With Jaw-Dropping $237K Record Sale

Carlos Alcaraz is climbing fast, not just on the court but in the world of tennis earnings. After lifting his second consecutive French Open title, the 21-year-old has shot up to seventh on the list of tennis players with the highest career prize money. That win over World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros brought him a huge payday of $2.8 million. It also cemented his place in the sport’s elite, not just as a champion but as a record-breaker across multiple fronts. And that was only part of the story.

In 2024, Carlos Alcaraz topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid tennis players for the first time. Over the past 12 months, dating back to the 2023 US Open, he has earned an estimated $42.3 million before taxes and agent fees. Of that, a staggering $32 million came from off-court deals and appearances. According to insiders, his schedule is packed with exhibitions and brand events, many of which reportedly pay him between 1 million and $2 million just for showing up.

But the cash flow hasn’t stopped at match wins and endorsements. The Spaniard is now setting records in the sports memorabilia world too.His 2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam Rookie Card, marked 1-of-1, recently sold for a jaw-dropping $237,907 at auction. This is now the highest public sale price ever for a men’s tennis card. Before this, the record for an Alcaraz card was $33,665, and that was already broken early during the bidding when the number crossed $35,380 including the buyer’s premium.

Just a few days before this sale, another Alcaraz card was briefly the most expensive men’s tennis card ever sold. That card, a racket knob 1/1 from the 2024 Indian Wells Open, fetched $222,000 in Fanatics Collect’s June Premier Auction. Only one tennis card in history has sold for more than the Alcaraz rookie. That honor still belongs to Serena Williams. Her card reached $266,400 at public auction, holding the record across both men’s and women’s tennis.

Now, with Wimbledon about to begin, Carlos Alcaraz has his eyes on a third consecutive title and the lucrative prize money that c0mes along with it.

Carlos Alcaraz targets record Wimbledon payday

The grass season calls, and Wimbledon is just a day away. It’s almost time for strawberries and cream, as the most traditional Grand Slam prepares to open its gates.

This year, the All England Club is embracing change in a big way. For the first time in its 147-year history, Wimbledon will be run with a fully automated electronic line-calling system. Human line judges are officially out. It’s a major shift for a tournament known for sticking close to tradition.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the stakes. The total prize pool for Wimbledon 2025 has reached a record £52 million, or about $71.3 million. That’s a 7.1 percent jump from last year. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive £3 million, which comes out to roughly $4.1 million. Players who exit in the first round will still earn a strong payout of £66,000, or $90,565. That’s a 10 percent increase from the previous year’s first-round prize money.

The World No. 2, will start his campaign at the All England Club on Monday. He faces Fabio Fognini in his opening match.

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing more history, and this time, the prize money matches the spotlight. Wimbledon 2025 could add another massive chapter to his already record-breaking year. Will he make it three in a row on grass? Or will someone else crash the party? Let us know what you think in the comments below!